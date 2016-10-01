LOVERBOY TAX FRAUDSTER AWAITS PICK UP

US$ 45 MILLION DOLLAR SCAM

Mr. Musa Benson Turay could have been saved by now if not for his love for women, than thinking of his escape from the United States of America. When Mr. Musa Benson Turay arrived in Sierra Leone at the initial stage, he hibernated around the Central part of Freetown, without knowing that he was being monitored on a constant basis by the Embassy of the United States of America. He got a tip that his location was not safe as he may have thought so he decided to move at night to secure another location at the sea side of Cabala town with several security officers attached to every part of the entrance leading to his bedroom that he place a foam on the ground, few seating chairs, a big plasma Television set and his mobile phone used for the purpose of communicating to friends and some of his relatives.

Down at his sea side hideout, Musa was interested on face book than thinking of a new location that will be permanently safe for him. He would browse the face book several times on his phone when one day he tried to befriend a female police officer attached to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), name withheld without him knowing that he was dealing with a female snake that would sting him for good. Disclosing his latest hide out to his new face book lover made the process of apprehending the fugitive very easy. It was a day to his arrest and subsequent detention at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) that the facebook female police lover called Musa Benson Turay to inform him that she would be paying him a visit the next day in the morning hours, so she needed proper direction to his hide out residence. On receiving the news he was expecting from his face book lover girl, Musa Benson Turay gave instructions to his security officers to allow his visitors to see him when she arrives on that fateful morning.

With a team of detective led by the female unsuspecting lover, the message reached Musa Benson Turay that the female visitor had arrived and she was let into the house. Shock sent him tears when they arrived at the interior of the house and effected an arrest, but not the arrest the set him into tears but the betrayal he received from a lady he fell in love with on face book and disclose his location. A document from the National Central Bureau Interpol-Freetown reads “Please be informed that upon correspondence received from the Embassy of the United States of America, Freetown on 12th October, 2016 in respect of Interpol Red notice issued against fugitive Musa Benson Turay an American national of Sierra Leonean origin born on 20th June 1972 in Freetown, wanted by the United States, Pennsylvania alleging that Musa Turay participated in a tax fraud scheme by filling fictitious tax returns, and defrauding the Internal Revenue Services, the US taxing authority while worked at Medmans Financial Services, a tax preparation business owned by one of his co-conspirators.

In view of the above, on Tuesday 3.11.16 a team of NCB-Freetown (Interpol) personnel, headed by the Head of NCB –Freetown located and arrested fugitive Musa Benson Turay at 294 Bai Bureh Road, Calaba Town, Freetown. The premise of Musa Benson Turay was searched and items discovered were taken to the Interpol NCB-Freetown Headquarters for safe keeping. He has been interviewed and the US Embassy in Freetown and NCB-Washington were informed accordingly. The suspect is presently in police custody awaiting further instruction, while investigation is in progress” The disheartening thing about it all is that since the arrest and detention of Musa Benson Turay his face book lover has not even paid him a visit at the CID Cell. She was quoted as saying that “She is a police officer and did what she was trained to do” Mr. Musa Benson Turay will be picked up anytime from now by a team of either bondsmen or Marshall to the United States of America to complete his trail and if found guilty sent to jail.