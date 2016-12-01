2 JEEPS FOR WATER PROJECT CONTRACT

… left Chinese contractors with smiles

KENEMA DISTRICT

YAMA MASSAQUOI UMARU GASSAMA

KAILAHUN DISTRICT

BASIRU JUSUFU JOSEPH SSANDY JONAS SCOTT MANGA

KAMBIA DISTRICT

OLIMATU KARIM … COORDINATOR IBRAHIM SOUMA

BO DISTRICT

ABDULRAHMAN TURAY

PORTLOKO DISTRICT

Non Ministry of Water Resources STAFF

AMINATA I MOHAMED ISATA FOFANAH MOHAMD KAMARA SALMATA K SESAY ABDULAI BAH

MOYAMBA DISTRICT

DOROTHY HUBBARD

KOINADUGU DISTRICT

AMINATA JALLOH

These names of beneficiaries of the US$470,000 Water Survey Project funded by donor agencies may not be the only ones to the project that has been stalled not because of money, but because it was wrongly handled and poorly implemented. The remaining 30% is what the Minister of Water Resources is laying claims on that there is no fund to complete the project, eagerly looking forward to receive the money. Although Statistics Sierra Leone has distanced itself from the stalled project that is now experiencing bottleneck and dubbed “not credible” by the donors to complete and forward report to the donors, however, there are strong indications that more money is on the way to be chopped. A source at the Ministry of Water Resources is pointing accusing fingers at statistics Sierra Leone of not saying the truth. “Statistics was completely involved in all the process” The source said, but Statistics Sierra Leone has said that it was only assigned with adhoc activities that it performed that the bulk of the activities were conducted, implemented and managed by the Ministry of Water Resources.

The Minister of Water Resources, Mr. Momodu Elongima Maligie 111, the former sacked banker and runaway NASSIT employee is not oblivious of the fact that Sierra Leone is rich in natural resources such as water and other minerals, but his thirst for cash to upkeep his alleged “packages of parlour class ladies” and flashy vehicles that he benefitted from, whether as kickbacks or royalties from the many kangaroo contracts either as sweet of office or compensations has blinded his focus and reality of the essence of good drinking water. The three water projects to a Chinese Company that the Minister through what could be known as “Perfect Manipulation” paved the rugged road for him to benefit from two expensive Jeeps. These vehicles should be used by the Ministry of Water Resources to ease the official transport burden on workers especially top professionals at the Ministry. That has not been made possible as Minister Momodu Elongima Maligie has diverted and converted one of them to his personal property in addition to the many fleets of vehicles lined up at a concealed place, unnoticed by most of his friends, only those that are part of the syndicate are aufait with his wealth in vehicles.

In fact the Office of the Minister of Water Resources in Freetown and the provinces are the hardest hit with acute water shortage, a reason he seldom uses his Hill Side Office at kuku Drive off Jomo Kenyatta Road Freetown because of the inconveniences in accessing improved toilet, water and sanitation facilities.

If the Minister of Water Resources is operating an unofficial government office from his house instead of the designated or assigned office due to water related problem what can he tell the Citizenry of this nation about the availability of clean and pure drinking water? He does not feel the blunt anyway because Special Bowser from among the 14 controversial Bowsers secured with donor funds is attached to him.

Sierra Leoneans have heard a lot of symbolic commissioning of water projects in regional cities and towns but immediately afterwards, those taps become deprive of portable water. The excuse has been non tariff compliance by the public. The truth has never been told that it is due to major technical faults incurred on the machinery during the hasty commissioning of those projects to impress state house. The water projects in Kailahun, Pujehun, Lungi, Mile 91, Lunsar, Port Loko, Moyamba, the Jica projects in Kambia among others are faced with uphill challenges far beyond fuel and water treatment chemicals.

There is one problem similar to all and that is the supplying valves and blowers that are technically instrumental in transporting treated water to the public have been mis-used and faulty to perform effectively. The engineers and technicians who struggled 24- hours to fix the fault are not appreciated and sadly deprived from the 10%- 20% kickbacks from the contractors, which is creating huge vacuum in the contract execution .The Millions of Dollars, three –town- water projects in Bo, Kenema and Makeni are still experiencing setbacks due to some technical problems such as the use of sub standard materials coupled with the slow intake of the machines and cannot fall back on the contractors because he has already received two brand new land cruiser jeeps worth about $300,000 and this medium cannot say whether or not there was physical cash reward that accompanied the vehicles from the Chinese contractors.