Sierra Leone prospects economic ties with the Kingdom of Morrccoo

The President of Sierra Leone has received a 50-man delegation from the Kingdom of Morocco with a main focus “to discuss possible business ventures in both public and private sectors”. In an event also graced by government functionaries in the country, President Koroma welcomed the delegation at the Bintumani International Conference Center and described the visit as a “major milestone for the two countries”.

The Sierra Leonean President said “the visit is more than just an economic partnership. It also underscores the relationship between the two countries in promoting south-south cooperation”.

Sierra Leone and the Kingdom of Morocco has long been enjoying economic ties over the years. During the deadly Ebola disease in the country, all international flights including Britain cutoff their business in the country but the North African Kingdom through its Royal Air Moroc was the only international flight that was in full operation in trying to connect the country during the trying times.

In November 2016, the North African Kingdom held the 22nd Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The President of Sierra Leone, Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma was one of the over 50 heads of states and governments who attended this climate change Conference held for the second time in an African soil after Morocco again hosted COP7 in 2001.

During COP22 in Marrakesh, the President of Sierra Leone and the King of Morocco, King Mohammed the Sixth both committed to the idea of strengthening bilateral ties between the two North and West African States. Like what he has been doing to other African countries, King Mohammed the sixth promised to pay a Royal visit to the West African state sometimes in 2017.

The advance delegation team headed by Madam Myriam Bensalah covers areas of investment, security, oil and gas and other areas of potential interest in the country. during the meeting, President Koroma commended the King of Morocco for keeping to his word by sending all the delegations he promised and expressed hope to receive the King himself at a date to be agreed upon.

Commenting on the issues raised by the Moroccan delegation, President Koroma promised to engage both the Ministries of Finance and Economic Development and Trade and Industry to ensure that their concerns are looked at and relayed the ideology in business where he said “you don’t only have to look at quick returns but medium and long term returns too.” He assured of his personal involvement to expedite every process that will ensure a win-win situation for both countries.

Madam Myriam Bensalah, expressed delight for the warm reception and thanked the President and people of Sierra Leone for transforming the country. She also commended the people of Sierra Leone for their resilience in surmounting the civil conflict as well as the unprecedented outbreak of the Ebola virus disease.

In his last visit to the North African Country, President Koroma was amazed at the roads and other developments attained by the government of Morocco which he promised to follow for the people of Sierra Leone. Although it has become a nonmember of the African Union and expressing its interest to rejoin, within the next ten years, the Kingdom of Morocco is planning to become a major development contributor in Africa.

Story by Ishmael Kindama Dumbuya (www.ishmaeldumbuya@wordpress.com)