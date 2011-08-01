Socialize

Beware of Eurotel Fraudsters and Scammers

Don’t do Business with this Company called Eurotel. It is a 419 (fraudster) intuition that defrauded a young Television Station in Sierra Leone called Star Television.

The Company Workers, namely Sara, Vivian and a host of others defrauded the Star Television the sum of $30,000 (Thirty thousand United States Dollars) for Satellite Service that never materialized.

They collected the money and refused to make a refund since 2014 and have been dodging telephone calls from the Star TV in Freetown.

Beware! Don’t be the next victim of Eurotel fraud and scam. They are a bunch of Italian Fraudsters operating under the cover of Eurotel.

Their Website is http://www.eurotel.it
Their Email contact is sales@eurotel.it

From the Management,
Star Television in Sierra Leone

