China’s largest construction machinery industry

By Abu BakarrKargbo

Major continuous positive strides made by the Government and people China has contributed immensely to global development. In spite of the fact that China is the most populated country in the world with 1.3billion people, the government has been able to put in place positive measures that have led to a stable and sound economic footing.

One of the sectors that continues to serve as the economic basket of the People’s Republic of China is the Machinery and Construction sector, in which the Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG) continues to take the lead.

XCMG was founded in 1943 and incorporated in 1989. It has always kept its vanguard role in Chinese construction machinery industry for 24 years. At present, it ranks 5th in world construction machinery industry, 122nd among Top 500 Chinese enterprises, 49th among Top 100 enterprises in Chinese manufacturing industry, and 1st among Top 100 enterprises in Chinese machine-building industry, being a large enterprise group with the largest scale, the most complete product type and series, and the highest competitiveness and influence in Chinese construction machinery industry.



XCMG’s vision is to become a world-class enterprise with high international competitiveness that the Chinese people feel proud of. Its strategic goal exceeded RMB 300 billion in terms of business income in 2015, rank among top 5 in world construction machinery industry, and step into world Top 500 enterprises.

XCMG’s annual revenue exceeded RMB 100 billion in 2012, up from RMB 386 million at the time of foundation, keeping its first place in the industry.

The company’s products and services have become a global brand. They include, Hydraulic cranes, road compaction and surfacing machinery, earth moving and loading machinery, concrete equipment, aerial firefighting trucks, specia etc.

It continues to make greater impact in the global economy with the supply of quality and reliable machines. It produces over 24, 000 cranes and 30, 000 loaders annually. Recently, it has supplied the largest Crawling Crane with a load capacity of 1250tons, to Dangote Company in Nigeria.

The company can boast of over 30, 000 employees in 177 countries across the globe.

Liu JianSen, the company’s Assistant President told journalists on Tuesday 21st March 2017 that being a 100% Chinese Government owned, XCMG is currently operating in major economies in the world, and is poised to establish a manufacturing plant in Africa, where it has been exploring possibilities of bringing XCMG to the door-steps of countries in the continent.

“As a government owned company, we are looking at existing regulations on investments, which we hope to implement so as to enable our company to spread out its manufacturing industry,” he said, and added that they are hopeful that by 2025 XCMG will be in the top three in global ranking. “We are ready to invest in any market with good opportunities,” he assured.

XCMG has paid attention to technical innovation by establishing a R&D system with a nation-level technology center (“XCMG Technology Center”) and Jiangsu Xuzhou Construction Machinery Research Institute (“XCMG Research Institute”) as the core, and the XCMG technology center has ranked 1st in the industry consecutively in the evaluation by National Enterprise Technology Center. Relying on XCMG Research Institute, XCMG Nanjing Research Institute, as well as XCMG Shanghai Research Institute and XCMG Europe Research Institute under construction, XCMG has launched a batch of products representing Chinese and even global advanced level in recent years, including: 2000-ton-level all-terrain crane, 4000-ton-level crawler crane, 12-ton-level large loader as the largest one in China, 100-meter-level aerial platform fire truck as the highest one in Asia, and the fourth generation of smart pavement construction equipment, which has had subversive influence on global construction engineering industry and has broken global monopoly of foreign enterprises.

Now XCMG owns 920 effective authorization patents, among which 27 are invention patents, and over 100 patented products are first pcs/sets of domestic products. “Key technology development and industrialization of all-terrain crane” and walking excavator ET110 won the second prize in the National Award for Science and Technology Progress 2011 and 2010 respectively (the industry’s first prize is vacant). XCMG was awarded by five ministries and commissions like National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People’s Republic of China (MOST) the “Achievement Award of National Enterprise Technology Center”, and was rated as the first national technical innovation demonstration enterprise in Jiangsu Province which was approved the first time by the nation.

XCMG has established a marketing network covering the whole nation, and over 280 XCMG overseas agents have been set up to provide global users with all-round marketing service, so that XCMG products have been exported to 177 countries and regions around the world. Its export exceeded USD 1.36 billion in 2012, and it has kept its first place in terms of exports in the industry for 24 consecutive years. At present, the market share of 9 types of main engines and 3 types of key basic spare parts ranks 1st in China; export quantity and gross exports of 5 types of main engines ranks 1st in domestic industry consecutively; sales volume of automobile crane and large-tonnage roller ranks 1st globally.

XCMG adheres to the core values of “shouldering great responsibility, adopting formal channels, and making big achievements”, and the enterprise spirit of “being strict, being down-to-earth, making progress, and making innovation”. It has won honors such as “Recognition Award of China Industry Awards” as the top prize in Chinese industry field, and “National May First Labor Award”. The company’s Party Committee has been rated by the organizing department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CCCPC) as “National Advanced Grass-root Party Organization”. In 2011, it was awarded the title of “Chinese Meritorious Enterprise for Equipment”, and Wang Min, the President and Secretary of Party Committee of the company, was awarded the title of “Chinese Meritorious Entrepreneur for Equipment”. XCMG has donated over RMB 62 million and over 160,000 clothing and other articles for various social benefits like earthquake and disaster-relief, and establishing XCMG Hope Primary School, and has been awarded the “China Charity Award” by the Ministry of Civil Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, and the “National Earthquake and Disaster-relief Hero Group” by the CPC central committee, the State Council and the Central Military Commission.

