Renmin University Professor identifies China’s four key challenges

By Abu BakarrKargbo

Professor Wang Sangui of the China Anti-Poverty Research Institute, Renmin University of China has identified four key challenges that needs greater attention so as to enable the country achieve its required development aspirations.

Addressing journalists on ‘Poverty reduction in China’ on Thursday, Professor Sangui said: “China still has a large number of poor population measured by higher poverty lines; With the enlarging inequality, the response of poverty to growth has decreased, making growth driven poverty reduction in the future much more difficult; Economic growth is also slowing down; and

China needs better targeted poverty interventions aiming at the poor households or individuals,” He said even though the identification of poor households or individuals is hard, there is a need to put in place lasting solutions to address poverty in China.

Some of the key points he highlighted as solutions to poverty alleviation are: “Improving income distribution to ensure the poor benefit more from economic growth; Maintaining a steady growth process, encouraging the development of labor intensive sectors with comparative advantage, emphasizing more on human development to ensure the poor can take advantage of market opportunities while maintaining investment in physical capital; Early child development, extending compulsory basic education to 12 years; and improve rural health services to ensure the poor can benefit from the system.

To achieve the above objectives, he said fiscal reform is necessary to ensure equal access to public services, adopting appropriate targeting mechanism, regional targeting and self-targeting for infrastructure projects, activity targeting for education and health programs, and household and self-targeting for productive activities.

China has sixty percent rate in food consumption and forty percent non-food consumption. Since the country started its reform in 1978 it has made lots of progress to alleviate poverty not only amongst its people by across the globe.

China’s large scale poverty reduction contributed greatly to the fulfillment of Millennium Development Goals.Measured by $1.25 dollar a day, the poverty incidence decreased from 60% in 1990 to 30% in 2002, and further to 4.2% in 2014. It happens to be is the first county that fulfilled the goal of halving poverty incidence by 2015; and has the record of contributing 70% of global poverty reduction during 1990-2015.

During the reform period, China’s agriculture growth impacted poverty reduction twice on the overall GDP growth.

“We ensured that land was equally distributed to household per capita basis, income equalities were made possible, which was why China was able to reduce poverty,” says Professor Wang Sangui.

The country maintained a strong agricultural growth of 4.6% and the sector boosted most poverty driven homes. The country can boast of a good human resource, which has enable it become a great example for poverty reduction in the face of the world.