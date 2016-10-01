DPP BREAKS SILENCE IN BO: No Rape Case for JCC Director

By PAT KAWA IN BO

The long awaited legal advice on the case relating to an alleged sexual penetration of a 14- year- old girl at the Jonathan Child Care Min istries (JCC) in Bo allegedly involving the JCC Director has been finally laid to rest when the advised of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) stated among other things that there is no sufficient evidence of sexual penetration against the suspect, Winston Davies who is the Director of Jonathan Child Care Ministries (JCC) in Bo.

It all happened when the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Mustapha Kamara on Wednesday 17th 2017 summoned an emergency press conference at his office in response to a letter written to him by one Mr. Dabor, Public Relations Officer Civil Society Forum Bo District requesting for Police Clearance to peacefully process in the main Street of Bo to the Provincial Secretary’s Office at Tikonko Road in Bo where they will present a position paper on the 14- year- old- girl at the JCC Orphanage alleged to have been raped by the Director and a case of an alleged gang rape of another 14- year- old- girl in Pujehun early this year that was reported to have died of chronic malaria.

AIG Mustpaha Kamara read out the letter of advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to all present at the Press Conference including the Executive Society of Rorum South, and some senior Members of the Police Force. The letter stated among things that there is insufficient evidence of sexual penetration against the suspect Winston Davies of JCC. “This means the Director has no case of answer”. AIG Kamara Remarked.

The contents of the letter released by the DPP created mixed feelings in the minds of some interested parties especially those who wanted charges to be slammed against the Jonathan Child Care Ministries (JCC) Director. AIG Mustapha Kamara informed the Conference that the advised of the DPP to the Police in a criminal investigation is final and that he will no more answer to questions relating to the JCC alleged rape case.

It would be recalled that sometime this year some workers and pupils of the Jonathan Child Care Ministries (JCC) went on a strike action as a result of certain administrative decision that did not go down well with them. The strike action according to report unearthed allegations of sexual harassment against some staff members including the Director of the JCC. According to the report the 14- year- old girl was believed to be the victim of the alleged rape by the JCC Director through questioning by her aunt Baindu Tucker that sometime 2016, the Director Winston Davies proposed love to her and sexually penetrated her.

Baindu Tucker later reported the matter to the Family Support Unit of the Bo West Police Division where the said alleged case was investigated. In a bid to know the position of the case, several representations were made at the office of the Senior State Council to know the status of the case and had been assuring them that justice will prevail.

The Senior State Council South, Steven S. Allieu who was also at the Press Conference admonished the CBO’S to desist from making unfavourable comments which might be interpreted negatively. Mr. Jeremy Ben Simbo Regional Chairman Civil Society Organization South thanked the AIG for calling such an emergency Press Conference and the Principal State Counsel for timely response to issues that are doubtful and also the JCC rape case that was taking the slow pace stating that “We now know what we did not know”

He finally assured AIG Mustapha Kamara that their intended procession will be call off immediately. Speaking to this medium a lecturer Njala University Bo Campus who claimed not to be named said the offence of rape is a very serious crime which is treated with maximum attention and the offenders are prosecuted and if found guilty sentence to long time imprisonment.

Baindu Tucker who claimed that her fourteen year old girl was raped by the JCC Director Winston Davies has proved contrary as the Director of Public Prosecutions base on the evidence provider the suspect and witnesses saw that there is no case for the JCC Director.