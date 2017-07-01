GUARANTY TRUST BANK PLC GETS DOUBLE HONORS AT EUROMONEY AWARDS AND WINS NIGERIA’S BEST BANK & AFRICA’S BEST BANK FOR SMES

Foremost African financial institution; Guaranty Trust Bank plc reaffirmed
its position as a leading global brand with its recent recognition as
‘Nigeria’s Best Bank & Africa’s Best Bank for SMEs’ during the 2017
Euromoney Awards which held in London on Thursday, July 06, 2017 at the
prestigious Tower of London.
Now in its 26th year, the Euromoney Awards for Excellence covers more than
20 global product categories, best-in-class awards and the best Banks in
over 100 countries around the world by recognizing institutions that have
demonstrated leadership, innovation, and momentum in the markets they
operate. In selecting its recipients, Euromoney combines quantitative and
qualitative data to honor institutions that have brought the highest
levels of service, innovation and expertise to their customers.
According to Mr. Clive Horwood, Euromoney Magazine’s Editor, “Nigeria went
through a difficult year, as low oil prices and capital flight continued
to hurt the country’s economy. Many banks struggled as a result of this
but GTBank remained strong, recording significant and enviable financial
and non-financial performance. According to him, the bank’s digital
transformation drive has been very successful as it has enabled the bank
to deepen financial inclusion across Africa with its array of tailor-made
digital solutions that has made banking simpler and more accessible.
Commenting on the award, Segun Agbaje, Managing Director/CEO of GTBank
said: “We are honored to win the Best Bank in Nigeria award a record eight
times and to be recognized as Africa’s Best Bank for SMEs. These awards
reflect our progress in building strong, value adding relationships with
our customers whilst positioning the bank as the financial institution for
Small and Medium Enterprises through our creation of free business
platforms that are geared towards promoting enterprise in key economic
sectors.”
We remain committed to maximizing shareholders’ value and delivering
superior and sustainable return, guided by our founding values of hard
work, discipline and integrity.
GTBank has consistently played a leading role in Africa’s banking
industry. The GTBank brand is regarded by industry watchers as one of the
best run financial institutions across its subsidiary countries and serves
as a role model within the financial service industry due to its bias for
world class corporate governance standards, excellent service quality and
innovation.
