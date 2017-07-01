GUARANTY TRUST BANK PLC GETS DOUBLE HONORS AT EUROMONEY AWARDS AND WINS NIGERIA’S BEST BANK & AFRICA’S BEST BANK FOR SMES

Foremost African financial institution; Guaranty Trust Bank plc reaffirmed

its position as a leading global brand with its recent recognition as

‘Nigeria’s Best Bank & Africa’s Best Bank for SMEs’ during the 2017

Euromoney Awards which held in London on Thursday, July 06, 2017 at the

prestigious Tower of London.



Now in its 26th year, the Euromoney Awards for Excellence covers more than

20 global product categories, best-in-class awards and the best Banks in

over 100 countries around the world by recognizing institutions that have

demonstrated leadership, innovation, and momentum in the markets they

operate. In selecting its recipients, Euromoney combines quantitative and

qualitative data to honor institutions that have brought the highest

levels of service, innovation and expertise to their customers.

According to Mr. Clive Horwood, Euromoney Magazine’s Editor, “Nigeria went

through a difficult year, as low oil prices and capital flight continued

to hurt the country’s economy. Many banks struggled as a result of this

but GTBank remained strong, recording significant and enviable financial

and non-financial performance. According to him, the bank’s digital

transformation drive has been very successful as it has enabled the bank

to deepen financial inclusion across Africa with its array of tailor-made

digital solutions that has made banking simpler and more accessible.

Commenting on the award, Segun Agbaje, Managing Director/CEO of GTBank

said: “We are honored to win the Best Bank in Nigeria award a record eight

times and to be recognized as Africa’s Best Bank for SMEs. These awards

reflect our progress in building strong, value adding relationships with

our customers whilst positioning the bank as the financial institution for

Small and Medium Enterprises through our creation of free business

platforms that are geared towards promoting enterprise in key economic

sectors.”

We remain committed to maximizing shareholders’ value and delivering

superior and sustainable return, guided by our founding values of hard

work, discipline and integrity.

GTBank has consistently played a leading role in Africa’s banking

industry. The GTBank brand is regarded by industry watchers as one of the

best run financial institutions across its subsidiary countries and serves

as a role model within the financial service industry due to its bias for

world class corporate governance standards, excellent service quality and

innovation.