High Court sentences Palm Wine tapper to Death by hanging

By Salifu Conteh

At the Special Session of the High Court Holden at Port Loko today, 27th July, 2017, Hon Justice Monfred Momoh Sesay JA, sentenced to death one Sarrah Turay, a Palm Wine tapper from Gbalamuya, Customs, Kambia following his conviction for the offence of Murder.

The convict Sarrah Turay was charged with one count of Murder, after he was committed by a Magistrate court in Kambia and was arraigned before the High Court Holden at Port Loko during its special session.

The convict was arrested in January, 2017, after he fled and abandoned his family following the death of one Yapo Conteh, another Palm Wine tapper whose corpse was discovered in the bush on the night of 1st January 2017 when the deceased went to secure his Palm trees from thieves who have been stealing their Palm wine. State Prosecutor, Joseph. A.K Sesay, Esq. contended that it was during this exercise that Sarrah Turay was confronted by the deceased and he was brutally murdered and his corpse abandoned in the bush. Having satisfactorily established the guilt of Sarrah Turay by circumstantial evidence, the Jury unanimously returned a GUILTY verdict. Hon Justice M.M. Sesay JA having accordingly convicted the accused, Prosecuting Counsel J.A.K Sesay Esq. then urged the court to hand down and impose a death sentence as provided by law.

The convict was accordingly sentenced to death by hanging. He was stoutly defended by Legal Aid Board’s R. S Bangura, Esq.