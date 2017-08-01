Farewell: After Twenty Seven years of service

By Mustapha Sesay
After actively serving as a teacher for twenty seven years, Mrs Memunatu Tunde George on Saturday, 29th July, 2917 bade farewell to staff of the Bishop Johnson Memorial School at the school Hall in the east part of Freetown.
As the saying goes, ‘Only the heart that knows the sorrow of parting.’ This was exactly the mood of staff, friends and family members of Mrs Memunatu Tunde George, the Acting Vice Principal of the Bishop Johnson Memorial Junior Secondary School at the farewell dinner.
According to Pastor Augustine Swarray , Mrs George was a mother to most of the young teachers at the Bishop Johnson Memorial School. She was always ready to stand by them during challenging moment. Her leadership styles were commendable and were always admonishing staff on the teachers’ code of ethics.
Mr Mohamed Agina Bangura lamented that the departure of Mrs George was a huge vacuum that would be hard to replace. He spoke about the various moral and financial contributions made by her towards the various developmental programmes undertaken by young teachers.
Mrs Aminata Kamara, a teacher of the Senior Secondary School noted that Mama George was a role model for the Girl Child Education. As female teachers, they so admired her innovations and her style of handling the children and staff on sensitive issues.
In his welcome speech, the husband of Mrs George, said, “My wife has retired but not tired.” Meaning that if the school so wishes, they will continue to make effective use of the services of Mrs George.
He commended the staff and friends for organizing such a dinner for his wife.
This was a clear demonstration that she was not only in cordial relation with the school but also contributed to the growth of education in the country.
The Community Teachers Association Chairman, Reverend Tommy Douglas expressed mixed feelings at the departure of Mrs George. According to Ravened Douglas, she posses certain distinct qualities that would be difficult to replace in the history of the school. Mrs George was Head of the Guidance and Counseling Department, Head of Scripture Union, the brain of the Cass Department, the chief strategist of most development projects in the school, coordinator of the Prize Giving and Speech Day Committee and a host of others.
According to him, Mrs George is still strong and active to continue rendering her survive to the country and the mission.
The Principal of BJMS, Joshua CJ Tucker commended the cooperation and support rendered to his administration by Mrs George. Within the shortest time, she was always ready to execute her functions and responsibilities with care and perfection.
The school will greatly miss her but from time to time, there will be the need for her to step in and perform some assignments.
The programme was climaxed with the presentation og gifts and a short skit by the female staff, depicting the various leadership qualities of the outgoing Acting Principal, Mrs Memunatu Tunde George.
