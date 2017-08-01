SLTU and CTF ends in-ervice Professional Development training

By Mustapha Sesay

The two weeks intensive training of Professional Development Facilitators and one hundred primary school teachers in the Western Area by the Sierra Leone Teachers Union and the Canadian Teachers Federation ended on Friday, 28th July,2017 at the Hotel 5;10, in the east end of Freetown.

The In-Service training programme jointly organized by the Sierra Leone Teachers Union Executive and the Canadian Teachers Federation witnessed a team of Canadian facilitators and lecturers of tertiary institutions in Sierra Leone imparting various skills and methodologies into the PDFs and teachers, who are expected to improve on the teachings in the classrooms.



The Chairperson Dr Beckley who is also the Head of the Teaching Service Commission commended the CTF and SLTU for their various strides in improving the capacity of teachers, which will also help in transforming the quality of teaching in the classroom setting.

The TSC and the SLTU have a common vision and that is to protect the welfare of teachers, work towards improved conditions of service, recruiting and ensuring that there is much transformation in the school system.

To actualize this aim, the following key players; the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Teacher Training Institutions, Local Councils, International Development partners and have their roles to play.

In stressing on the relevance of in-service training, Dr Beckley noted that, it is a good that both the CTF and SLTU are using this strategy to keep the teachers awake with new methodologies and emerging issues new in the classrooms.

She also touched on the various responsibilities of teachers within their various communities. With this Dr Beckley assured that when the Commission commences operations, they will continue to work with SLTU and other stakeholders to ensure quality with the education system.

The Secretary General of the Sierra Leone Teachers Union, Mr Davidson Kuyateh pointed out that the union will continue to work and partner with relevant stakeholders to ensure that teachers in the a better position to impact quality knowledge.

He furthered that for the past years, the union has been knocking at every available doors to see that the welfare of teachers are catered for and improved. He also commended the government through the Ministry of Education for the cordial relationship and prayed that this will continue.

As we approach the 2018 General and Presidential Elections, the Secretary General of the Union admonished teachers to be very cautious in electing candidates that will have the union at heart.

He also called on women to play a very prominent role and come out in their numbers to make representation for various positions of trust. Mr Kuyateh also commended the Canadian Teachers Federation, key stakeholders, Professional Development Facilitators and teachers for making the event a success.

The Canadian Teachers Federation team leader, Carla Cuglietta on behalf of team and CTF commended the strong relationship between the two organizations. She also praised the knowledge and cultural sharing ties both parties are gaining and assured the growth and sustainability of the project.

Mr Julius Fisher gave a background to the project and its current status. He furthered that Peace education and TAG are relevant issues to be used by the teachers. Though these two are not included on the teaching time tables, yet they will assist in ensuring peaceful co-existence in the schools, and TAG, will help to protect the retention of the girl child in the schools.

Representing the Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Madam Salamatu Koroma commended all the stakeholders for this laudable venture aiming at brining positive transformation

in the classrooms. She also stressed for more in-service training so that teachers will continue to be better placed in dealing with emerging issues in our communities.

The Canadian Federation of Teachers, the Ministry of Education, lecturers and all who have ensured that the developing teachers have acquired new skills and methodologies that would improve the quality of education in the country were commended.

She was of the opinion that the Developing Teachers and Peace Educators would now go to their various schools well charged to impart more knowledge into the children. The programme was climaxed with the distribution of prizes and certificates.