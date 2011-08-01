Union Trust Bank takes banking service to Wilkinson Rd Communities

By Mustapha Sesay

Union Trust Bank, the first indigenous bank in the country in partnership with Western Union on Saturday 29th July, 2017 took the banking system to the door step of communities within the Wilkinson Road areas in the West end of the City.

As part of their mandate, it is the vision of Union Trust Banking to make its customers have easy and affordable access to their various outlets in the country.

According to Abdulai Turay, Assistant Director of Union Trust Bank noted that it is the vision of the Bank to serve the various communities in the country. He noted that the Wilkinson Road Community: Cockle Bay, Quarry area, Church Yard, United Nation’s Drive and others have grown to a very large extend. With this, Union Trust Bank in partnership with Western Union has opened an outlet at Ashwari and Sons

Supermarket, 97B Wilkinson Road to lessen the burden of travelling into the heart of the city to do transactions.

The banking transaction will commence today, 31st July, 2017 from 9am-9pm daily excluding Sundays.

The programme was climaxed with a parade from Ashwari and Sons Supermarket, 97B Wilkinson to the Aberdeen Beach.