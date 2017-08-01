Sierra Leone Nurses Association provides Scholarships to nursing Students

By Ishmael Kindama Dumbuya

The Sierra Leone Nurses Association in Los Angeles California has provided scholarship to various nursing students in the country. The cheering recipients who were drawn from various government assisted nursing schools across the country received their packages on Tuesday 15th August 2017 at the Conference Hall of the Ministry of Health and Sanitation.

The Nurses Association is a non-profit professional membership association who generate funds from its membership’s monthly dues.



A representative of the Nurses Association in USA, Mr. Ahmid Kabbah said they are very proud to provide these scholarships to the students in other to promote nursing in the country. Mr. Ahmid said members of the association are very passionate about quality health care which is a basic fundamental human right adding that in other to achieve this, “we need to assist in educating and training quality nurses who will carry out our mission”.Speaking further during the handing over ceremony at also noted that Nurses who are exiting the Universities this year after intensive studies are going to enter a profession that has a high demand for quality care and patient centered but further advised that the nursing profession is guided by standards which anyone of them must ready to strictly follow and practice.He mentioned that the standards of care are developed in order to assist a nurse on how to carry his or her responsibilities in a manner that is consistent with quality acre and the ethical obligation of the profession which any nurse is obliged to comply with in order to provide a dignifying care to all patients regardless of their status. These standards of care also lay emphasis on human dignity and human integrity. Mr. Ahmid said a nurse who fails to follow these standards is guilty of negligent.Patients confidentiality which is a very significant aspect to health care is among the many issues that the Sierra Leone Nurses Association in Los Angeles stressed upon before issuing out the awards to the beneficiaries. He informed the nursing students that no one should share the patients information without his or her consent or expressed permission which by all means of breaking this rule is a breach of the patient’s human right. However, he also informed the trainees that nursing is not just only about financial gain but it is about human dignity, integrity and professionalism.The Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer at the Ministry of Health and Sanitation, Madam Hosianatu Koroma while delivering a keynote address during the presentation said she is impressed by the donations from the nurses association and called on the association for the scheme to continue instead of it being a project. At the end of the training, Madam called on the nursing students to be able to deliver to public what they have learnt in their various schools. She said over the past years, the nursing profession has been meted with negativity which they must all stand to correct through their professional deliveries. Now that they have been supported to further their studies, Madam Koroma implore on them to be the change that is required of them and contribute immensely into the health sector of the country.