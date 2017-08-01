Chinese Community doles US$ 83.860 to mudslide victims

By Salifu Conteh & Rollie K Kargbo

In continuation to its commitment in Sierra Leone, the Chinese enterprises comprises China Africa Development Foundation (CADF), Sierra Leone Chinese Chamber of Commerce (SLCCC), Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Sierra Leone (CCCSL), CFS.CO Ltd and Chinese Business Community (Timber Association) on Friday 18th of August, 2017 at the Military Ordinance at Murray Town Freetown, made a donation of food items including Rice, Grafton waters, Palm oil, Bake beans, Foams, slippers and other items amounting to US$ 83.860.000 as a prompt response to recent flood/ landslide victims.



The flooding and mudslide sparked by torrential rains and onrush of water from the slops of sugar loaf adversely affected Mortormeh, Kamayama and Kaningo Communities on the outskirts of Freetown.

After the great recent tragedy, the government of Sierra Leone set up a response center to coordinate emergency response efforts under the following pillars health and burial, social welfare, security and rescue, logistics and communications

The Chairman of the Sierra Leone Chinese Chamber of Commerce Mr. Lee joined few Chinese officials at the Ordinance premises during the donation to convey their heart-felt sympathy and the food items.

Mr. Lee said, the Sierra Leone Chinese Chamber of Commerce realized that the flood/mudslide victims will be going through a lot of challenges and there is the need for them to assist the great number of victims to alleviating their plight.

The ONS representative thanked the Chinese officials and the people of China for the donation and commended the efforts of the Sierra Leone Chinese Chamber of Commerce for their assistance to the flood and mudslide victims.