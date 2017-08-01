Sierra Mineral Holdings Limited –Vimetco Donates Le750,000, 000 to mudslide and flood victims

Introducing Sierra Mineral Holdings – Vimetco to the vice president Victor Bockarie Foh, the Deputy Minister of Mines and Mineral resources Abdul Ignosi Koroma said SMHL-Vimetco is the only operational bauxite mining company in Sierra Leone. He said the company is always coming to the aid of government and the people of Sierra Leone during crisis period.
He recalled the company intervention during the Ebola crisis which was greatly applauded by government and now they are here to show their supports to the mudslide and flood victims.
Presenting a cheque of Le750,000,000 (seven Hundred and fifty million Leones) to the Vice President, the General Manager of the Sierra Mineral Holdings Limited- Vimetco Mr Alex Ivanov on behalf of the company expressed condolences and sympathy to those who lost their lives and those who have been displaced by the flood.
He said it is an obligation and a must to help the country and the people of Sierra Leone in times of trouble.
He said that is why the company puts together this donation of Le750, 000,000.
Mr. Ivanov said this donation is part of the company corporate social responsibility to give back to the country and people of Sierra Leone at a time when it is of utmost important. He praised government for it proactiveness in mobilizing resources to help the situation. He said Vimetco will join the government and its people to mourn for those souls that were lost.
Receiving the donations on behalf of the Government and people of Sierra Leone, Vice President Victor Bockarie Foh thanked the Sierra Mineral Holdings Limited-Vimetco for their donation, further commending the company for identifying themselves with the State and its people.
Vice President Foh emphasized that, it is not the quantum of money or item donated, but the thought behind the donation. This, he said, is making President Ernest Bai Koroma very proud.
The Vice President said, government is grateful for the participation of the company in Government’s efforts to alleviate the sufferings of compatriots. The loss, he said, is heavy and the trauma is great. But with the company’s response, he averred, renewed hope had been brought. He expressed optimism that as a resilient nation, Sierra Leone shall once again overcome the challenges brought by the mudslide.
VP. Foh assured that, every donation received will be used for its intended purpose, as the Government, he said, had been transparent and will continue to be transparent and inclusive in receiving donations relating to the emergency response.
The Vice President informed the company, that the Government of President Koroma will soon be engaging the private sector in an effort to providing lasting solution to these problems. This, he said, will involved the building of affordable homes that will be made available to people living in unsafe areas.
