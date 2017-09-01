Victorus Lashes sympathize with Charlotte & Regent Flood & Mudslide Victims

Victorus Lashes London on Thursday, 25th August donated assorted food items to victims of the mudslide and flooding that hit Freetown and its outskirts on 14th August, 2017.

The donation ceremony which took place at both Regent and Charlotte villages was witnessed by community people, staff of Victorus Lashes, and officials of the Office of the National Security.

Victorus Beauty Centre at Siaka Stevens Estate, 9 Hill Cut Road Freetown, headed by Victor John is renowned for cosmetics and fashion designs in Europe, America and many other countries including Sierra Leone.

Along our famous business area, Sani Abacha Street, Victorus Beauty Centre is a household name as traders continue to make huge gains from its products.

During the presentation of fifty, 25 kg bags of rice, fifty liters (50 gallons) of palm oil and fifty dozens of eggs at the Regent epicenter, Mrs Mabel Musukuda Stevens John, mother of the founder of Victorus Lashes, noted that the organization is deeply touched by the disaster that had destroyed hundreds of lives and billions of properties.



The founder was supposed to have witnessed the donations but missed his flight. It was with this back drop that Mr Victor John has asked his mother to do the presentation on his behalf.

She prayed for God’s intervention and the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace.

Receiving the items, the Village head, Madam Hellenora J Metzger expressed profound gratitude on behalf of her community and stressed that the items would reach the affected people.

She prayed that such a calamity would never befall on her people.

Mrs Metzger furthered that the kind gesture demonstrated by John Victor of Victorus Lashes to a neighbouring community like Regent is very hard to find.

She them handed the donated items to the Office of the National Security for onward distribution to the victims.

At Charlotte Village, fifty 25 kg bags of rice, fifty liters(50 gallons) of palm oil and fifty dozens of eggs were donated to the flood victims.

It must be noted that in August, 1945, a similar mudslide took place at this village forcing most people to move to the low land areas.

As a result of that, the community today suffers from a lot of facilities needed to attract more population in the area.

It was revealed that the flooding destroyed part of the bridge, making it difficult for vehicles to transport the essential needs of the people.

Victor John, a businessman whose father hailed from Charlotte Village was so moved by news of this disaster reached him in London. As a way of helping his brothers and sisters back home, he therefore put together one hundred 25 kg bags of rice, one hundred gallons of palm oil and one hundred dozens of eggs for both communities.

Mr Victor John also promised to reconstruct the damaged bridge at Charlotte village.

Receiving the items, the Village Head Madam Catharine Hardy commended Mr Victor John for the donated items and promised that it will be distributed to the people.

She also appealed for better road network, health care facilities, job opportunities and equipped classrooms of the children.