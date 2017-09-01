AHF Provides support to Mudslide Affected persons

By Mohamed Konneh

In a bid to support mudslide affected persons, AIDS Healthcare Foundation –Sierra Leone (AHF) has provide food items and other condiments to 250 households and 100 children who were directly affected by the mudslide and flood victims at Regent Village.

The objective of the support was to help the suffering victims, reduce water and airborne diseases, venerability and to further gain access to essential treatment care for affected persons in the community. The items include sachet water bags, food items and essential medical supplies for affected families at the Regent community.

Donating the items in the community, the Head of Operation at AHF, Bartholomie Kamara underscored the importance of the donation and commitment made by the President of AHF Michael Winstein, the African Bauer Chief Dr Penny and the Country Programme Manager Miatta Jambawai.

He said the items are part of their support for the affected mudslide victims at Regent village. Our mandate as an organization is to provide support as and when necessary back by the national HIV/AIDS responses. The initiatives of the donation came from AHF President Michael Winstein in collaboration with the African Bauer Chief Dr Penny with support from the Country Programe Manager Miatta Jambawai

He described the disaster as a great lost, not only for the affected person but the country as a whole.

Mr. Kamara encouraged victims to accept the items as a means of starting their lives and that all is not lost. He advised them to make good use of the items while admonishing victims to continue trusting in God.



Accepting the items on behalf of the affected people, the Headwoman for Regent Village Elenorah Jojo Metzeger commended AHF for the donation, while noting the composition of the items shows that AHF feel much sympathy for the affected persons and ready to complement government effort in providing for the people. She said explained how the community use to be and the composition of his people but today this is their condition.

The Regent Village Headwoman expresses satisfaction in the manner in which the donation was made and appealed for more help to not only the Regent community but other affected community as well.

She promised to provide the leadership role in caring for her people at Regent especially those who have been affect by the mudslide and the flooding.

A beneficiary Kadijatu Sesay while giving the vote of thanks shed tears noting that the items will go a long way. She prayed for such not to be repeated but they will never forget what happens on 14th August 2017. I can no longer boost of any biological parent noting they all died in mudslide.