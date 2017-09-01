Volleyball Federation commences grassroots training

With Alie Sonta Kamara

The Sierra Leone Volleyball Federation has commenced grassroots training programme for children, hoping to attract up to five hundred youngsters from across the country with the aim being to bolster the game.



Taking part in the FIVB World Championship held in Austria and facing the net against well-financed countries does not only give Sierra Leone the lone opportunity to rub shoulders with envied names in the globe but also offers the country the vantage view to learn from mistakes.

Returning home with the zeal to excel, the Sierra Leone Volleyball Federation commenced grassroots training to attract five hundred youngsters across the country. The move will also include training up to 20 coaches to actualize the new dream.

Intensive workouts are underway at the volleyball court National Stadium with Coach Sorie Kamara directing actions as young players execute blocks and bats.

Experienced Coach Sorie has been around the volleyball pitch half his life, learning all that is meant to be to augment a squad that prides itself as the nation’s best.

Volleyball has continued to rise above the crashing zone to achieving great feats with effort dedicated to the winning ways.