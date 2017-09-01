BRAC ADDS RELIEF TO PAIN

By Mustapha Sesay

BRAC Sierra Leone on 29th August, 2017 donated assorted food items worth over ten thousand United States Dollars to the mudslide and flood victims of 14th August, 2017 at the Office of the Vice President in Freetown.

The representatives of BRAC were; Edwin Jarfoi- Acting Country Representative, Sheikh Muzam Programme Manager Micro Finance, Bazlur Rashid Khan Programme Manager Health, Sheku Alaka T Mansaray- Emergency Response Coordinator and Aminata P Allie Communication Lead.

Presenting the assorted food items; five hundred bags (twenty five Kilo grams) of rice, thirty two cartoons of Vegetable oil (480 litres), five hundred bundles of Spring water (10.000 sachets), eight cartoons of Sardine (384 tins), nine cartoons of Biscuits (732 packets) and twelve bags of Table salt (300 Small packets).



The Acting Country Representative Mr Edwin Jarfoi furthered that last week, BRAC Sierra Leone made another donation of ten thousand United States Dollars, Seventy-six million, two hundred and fifty thousand Leones (Le 76,250,000) cheque to the victims of the mudslide and flood victims at the Office of the National Security in Free town. .Sheku Alaka T Mansaray- Emergency Response Coordinator furthered that BRAC has been ranked for two the world’s number one non-government organisation by NGO Advisers for its global track record of impact, innovation and sustainability. In Sierra Leone, BRAC is operating across the twelve districts.Vice President Victor Foh Vice President commended BRAC for their timely intervention as this is a sad moment in the annals of the country.VP Foh noted that the government has secured two hundred acres of land at Six Mile for the construction of houses for people living in disaster prone areas.It was furthered that modalities are in place for transparency in the distribution of donations or donated items.