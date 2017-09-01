Observing Eid-ul-Adha at Ahmadiyya Central Mosque

By Mustapha Sesay

Eid-ul-Adha is one of the religious festivals observed by the Muslims all over the world.

Eid-ul-Adha occurs about two months later- after Eid-ul-Fitr, during the month of Zil-Hajj, it is a period when an animal is sacrificed in commemoration of Ibrahim’s sacrifice of his son. This festival is incorporated in the great pilgrimage to Mecca which should properly be made during this month but it is also observed all over the Muslim world at the same time.

The underlying importance of this festival is the spirit of sacrifice (qurbani) in memory of Ibrahim’s great act of faith many centuries ago.



The story of Ibrahim and the sacrifice of his son is of profound significance and the best way of obtaining the deepest knowledge of its meaning is to go through the life of Ibrahim from the very time that this son was promised to him to the end when this son became the progenitor of a great nation.

At the Ahmadiyya Central Mosque Kissy Dock yard in Freetown, the Amir Saeed –Ur-Rahman, Missionary in-Charge for Sierra Leone and Guinea commended all who have made it possible to observe that day.

He praised Allah, Subuhana wata ala and Prophet Mohammad (SAW) for such a wonderful day

Imam Rahaam invoked Allah’s name, who created thousands of goodness ( Nema)and admonished all to fear Allah and work in His righteous way.

He furthered that Muslim believers have to obey Allah and obey Prophet Mohammad (SAW), and the leaders that govern us.

The Almighty Allah wants us to be just, truthful, honest to each other. ‘Oh God, this day is a mighty day for Muslims all over the world. This particular month is the month that the Almighty God has chosen for mercy, for those Allah has chosen to perform the Hajj pilgrimage by visiting Meccah.’ Imam noted.

As Muslims, we must extend greetings to our brothers in Islam. He also stated the need to feed the needy, orphans and joined relationship with others.

It is the day the Muslims should follow the footsteps of the Prophet Ibrahim (AS)

The Imam admonished the congregation to observe three aspects; the prayers, the sermon, and silent prayers.

At an early age Prophet Ibrahim ( AS ) was committed to serving the one true God, despite the fact that he was living with people that were serving many gods or idols.

Although at the age of 85years, his first wife Sarah did not give birth to a child, the second wife Hajara gave birth to a baby boy.

After sometimes, Prophet Ibrahim took the boy and mother into a desert and left them there.

As the little water was exhausted, Hajara was confused and started running between the two hills in search of water, after seven times, she came back to the baby and found out that where the baby was stamping the leg, water was coming from that spot.

She called the spot Zam zam, where it was later a resting and drinking spot for caravans.

As the boy grew up, God Almighty tested the faith (ima’an) of Nabiyullah Ibrahim (AS). This test is the main reason Muslims recognize this day every year as the day of Eidul Adhaa or “Feat of Sacrifice”. • The narrative goes that Nabiyullah Ibrahim’s faith was tested by God; and he obeyed the command of God by agreeing to sacrifice his son, Ismail. But no sooner did Ibrahim try to implement the order from God than Mala’ika Gibril (Angel Gabriel) appeared by God’s command with a lamb to be sacrificed instead of Ismail.

The Almighty God tested Prophet Ibrahim (AS) to slaughter his dear son Ismail, as how Allah had tested Prophet Ayouba and Prophet Yousif. God tested Prophet Ibrahim (AS) to slaughter his son because of certain reasons.

It could be recalled that at one time, Prophet Ibrahim(AS) went to sleep and someone appeared to him in a dream Prophet Ibrahim (AS) made a vow that if Allah grant him a son , he will offer him sacrifice by cutting his throat for the sake of Allah (subuhanahu wata ala). When he made this vow many years ago, he left that land and travelled to Jerusalem (Bitul Mukadas). There Allah granted him a son by accepting his duawo which was offered to Allah.

At the age of thirteen years, somebody came to Ibrahim (AS) in a dream and requested him to fulfill his vow made long time ago.

In the morning, he continued to wonder if the dream is from Allah or Satan. The second night he dreamt the same dream, and in the morning, he realized that the dream is from Allah.

On the third night, he had the same dream indicating that Ismael was to be sacrificed on that slated day.

In the morning, as he planned to travel with his son, he told his second wife Hajar to dress his son. The wife did as was instructed.

As they were on their journey, Satan appeared to the wife and said, how are you sitting as your husband is travelling with your son to cut his throat.

As Satan continued to confuse the woman with the saying that Allah never told Prophet Ibrahim(AS) to kill his son.

Satan went again to the son and revealed that his father wanted to kill him with the knife and rope.

After some argument, Satan was stoned again.

With this it is now a common law for all Muslims to perform the stoning exercise during Hajj to imitate the footsteps of Ismeal. Jamaratu Kabba is the place for the stoning exercise.

After several attempts to cut the throat of Ismail, Ibrahim had a call from Allah that surely his dream has come true.

This event revealed the establishing Mecca, how the first house of Mecca (Kaaba) was built, Hajara struggled in search of water for her baby Ismail between the Mountains of Safa and Marwa, which is mimicked as the during Hajj.