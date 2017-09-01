As SLFA presidency race heats up: FIFA Names Integrity Task Force

With Alie Sonta Kamara
FIFA has named four persons to form part of the Integrity Task Force that will assist the Sierra Leone Football Association on checking the integrity of potential candidates aspiring for positions in the FA as factored in the MOU signed by FIFA, the SLFA and the Ministry of Sports.
Members forming the Task Force include Musa Bility, a CAF Executive Member and President of the Liberia FA; Drucil Taylor, SLFA Rep; Veron Mosengo-Omba, FIFA Director of Member Associations; and Solomon Mudege, FIFA Manager Development Programmes for Africa.
The named persons are expected to arrive in Freetown this September with the Minister of Sports Ahmed Khanou yet to recommend a rep from the Ministry.
The aim of the first meeting is to assess the current situation and discuss next steps to address integrity and congress issues. The Task Force will have to provide report FIFA’s consumption.
Madam Johansen is yet to officially make pronouncement on whether or not she intends to run for second term as she went unopposed in the FA’s last elections held in Freetown.
In the recent history of Sierra Leone, the integral component of integrity in football has been largely connected with gambling while there exist up to thirty different clauses in the FIFA Code of Ethics. The components are qualities candidates should possess while in office.
Analysts believe the idea around integrity has not been fully explained as and when its components should be invoked. In the last SLFA elections, Rodney Edmond Michael and Foday Turay failed the integrity test conducted by local panelists with preconceived orientation. The contention then was that Edmond and Foday had affairs in gambling.
Mohamed Kallon, who was among those who expressed interest to run for the SLFA Presidency, had his candidature disqualified on matters related to doping.
Madam Johansen then went unopposed to the cry of many. But if gambling and betting are genuine FIFA requirements in checking integrity, then transparency and violent behavior should also be considered as they are part of the FIFA Code of Ethics.
This is one among the reasons the aggrieved stakeholders think Madam Johansen has failed as she has not explained how she used the annual subvention given by FIFA to the membership.
