Nigeria against Sierra Leone is the pick of the tie that emerged from the West African Football Union Cup draw in Accra, but the Minister of Sports, Ahmed Khanou, has said government has not made any budget for that.
The Leone Stars Home-Base squad has fallen on bad times through and through. They could not progress to the next stage of the CHAN Tournament having suffering a 4-2 aggregate defeat in the hands of Teranga Lions of Senegal. Hopes for the WAFU tournament, which the locals should have used to mend the leaking roofs and build the falling walls are heading for doom as finance from the government end will not be forthcoming to support the outing.
The coming of the WAFU tournament in Ghana with Sierra Leone meeting the Eagles could not be a dress rehearsal with the invasion of challenges and issues oozing out from the FA’s platform. The warring factions in the FA circle have come to agree that the four-year displaced interest has had horrible impacts on the growth of football in the country.
The Tournament is due to begin on 9th September this year in Accra Ghana with doubts clouding Leone Stars appearance.
Elsewhere, Boris Becker has hailed Roger Federer as the greatest of all time after reaching Wimbledon final. The tennis legend watched on in awe as the Swiss took Tomas Berdych apart in the semi-finals to give himself a chance to add an eighth title at his favourite Grand Slam.
Standing in his way will be 2014 US Open winner Marin Cilic but few will bet against the 35-year-old adding a 19th major title to his collection.
And Becker, who won Wimbledon three times himself, compared Federer to a car before asserting his belief that he’s the finest player the game has ever seen.
