Atlantic Lumley Hotel donates school materials to two primary schools

By Alie Sonta Kamara

In continuation of their effort in doling out ten thousand schoolbags including stationery to schools around the country, the Atlantic Lumley Hotel yesterday donated school materials to Cape Community Primary School and We Are the Future One-Stop Child Education Centre at Aberdeen.

The donated materials, which ranged from six hundred schoolbags to stationery, were made possible through the China Hong Kong Transcend Education Charity Foundation, the Hotel’s charity wing.

Addressing the pupils at the Cape Community Primary School, the Director of the Atlantic Lumley Hotel, Poran Liu, said the children are the new future of Sierra Leone. “You need a lot of opportunities to make the future brighter. You can make your lives, the lives of your families and the entire country better through education,” he told the children.



Receiving the items with joy, the Head Teacher at the Cape Community Primary School, Madam Claudia Gooding, said they are happy for the donation since most of the children are orphan with many lacking bags and books. “The kind gesture is timely. We are going to ensure that these bags and books are taken care of,” she surmised.

Similar gesture was replicated at the We Are the Future One-Stop Child Education Centre with words of compliments and prayers ushered on the donors.

This effort marked the second formal stride the Hotel has made to supporting schools. The first donation took place late last month at the Aberdeen Municipal Secondary School where close to one thousand schoolbags including stationery were distributed among elementary school-goers.

Five schools are set to benefit from this humanitarian gesture with three already enjoying the stride made so far.