HIGH COURT JUDGE HANDS DOWN 15O- YR- IN JAIL FOR ARMED ROBBERS

BY PAT KAWA IN BO

The trial Judge of the Bo High Court, Justice Kekura Bangura has slammed a 150- year- Jail term on three accused persons namely Saidu Kamara aka “Saidu plastic”, Bangalie Andrew aka “Torge money”, and Alusine Sesay aka Bigie who were standing trial on two counts of conspiracy, contrary to law and on count two, robbery contrary to section 23 (2) of the larceny Act 1916 as repealed and replaced by section 2 of the imperial statute (criminal law) adoption (amendment Act 1971 Act No. 16 of 1971.

According to the court bundle, each of the accused persons was slammed with a ten- year- jail term and in count two, each accused persons to spend 50 years in jail. It could be recalled that on Friday 13th April 2015, the accused persons allegedly robbed one Abdul Masinanyembay Bangura of property worth Eighty Million, Two Hundred Thousand Leones at his Mesima resident in Bo.

The Judge prior to sentencing of the accused noted that in the testimony of the Complainant he informed the court that the accused made him to become unconscious and later ransacked the entire building and carted away his belongings and physical cash to the tune of Eighty Two Million, Two Hundred Thousand Leones. He further informed the court that the accused persons succeeded to instill fear in the complainant and his family members at the time of their unlawful operations on the said resident. In a similar development at the same court, one Lansana Abu was also standing trial on two- count indictment of Arson contrary to section 3 of the malicious damage Act of 1861 and he was sentenced to 6 years in jail and on count 2, malicious damage contrary to section 61 of the 1861, the accused on conviction was cautioned and discharged.

It could be recalled that on 11th March 2015 at the Gondama village, Bumpeh Ngao Chiefdom, Bo district the accused was reported to have maliciously damaged property of Brima Lebbie.