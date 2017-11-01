Parliament approves Nomination of New IMC Appointee

By Ishmael Kindama Dumbuya

The House of Parliament of the Republic of Sierra Leone has approved the appointment of Mustpaha Mende-Koko Sesay to serve as Ex-Officio at the Independent Media Commission of Sierra Leone.

The appointment of Mustpaha MK Sesay came as a result of the nomination of the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists to serve as a representative of the media at the IMC after the expiration of term of Sahr Mbayoh. Mr. Sahr Mbayoh had served a two term of four years each representing his professional association at the Independent Media Commission.



Mustpaha MK Sesay is a fine representation for Journalists at the Independent Media Commission. With reputable media background spanning for long years, he is expected by his colleague journalists to set a new pace at the IMC. His appointment was welcomed by many Members of Parliament including those at the minority Sierra Leone Peoples Party. Hon. Bashiru Silikie of the Sierra Leone Peoples Party was glad enough to express appreciation to the President for the appointment of Mustapha MK Sesay to independently represent the media at the Independent Media Commission.

As the 2018 Presidential elections draws closer with the media going to play a critical role, Hon. Bashiru Silikie cautioned the new IMC approved Commissioner not to put politics in front as the elections get closer. He notes with dismay some political appointees who are using the IMC with impunity to promote their partisan activities instead of working on the interests of the Independent Media Commission and the state.

The New IMC Commissioner had served as Secretary General of the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists under the embattled leadership of Ibrahim Ben Kargbo when he was the President for the Journalists Association in the country. Unfortunately, even though other members of Parliament were bold enough to commend the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists and President Koroma for the nomination and appointment of Mustapha MK Sesay to serve at the IMC, it was not so for the former Minister of Education and former President of the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists.

Hon. Ibrahim Ben Kargbo instead was seen lavishing praises for the appointment of Dr. Owizz Kamara as Board Member into the Drugs Law Enforcement regulatory Board instead of speaking or giving appraisal to a member of his own professional body or someone who had served as Secretary General while he was President of SLAJ.

Hon. Frank Gbosowa of the Sierra Leone Peoples Party also welcomed the nomination and appointment of mustapha MK Sesay to serve as an Ex-oficio member at the Independent Media Commission

There were however many murmuring and surprises from Members of Parliament as to why the former SLAJ President could not say a word in favour of his former Secretary General.