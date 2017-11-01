HEAD OF ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION AGENCY IN SIERRA LEONE HONORED WITH OUTSTANDING LEADERSHIP ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

The Chairperson of the Environment Protection Agency Sierra Leone, Madam Haddijatou Jallow (Mrs), has been honored with an award for Outstanding Leadership Achievement in the area of environmental management and protection in Sierra Leone. The award ceremony, which was organized by the Council of Chief Executives, took place on Saturday 25th November 2017 at the Bintumani Hotel, Aberdeen. It is an annual event that recognizes the contributions of outstanding men and women whose leadership role has had a positive impact in society.
Madam Haddijatou Jallow’s role in the area of environmental protection and management in Sierra Leone has received high commendations within and without Sierra Leone, making her Agency one of the highly rated institutions in the country. In 2012 and 2013, the Environment Protection Agency – Sierra Leone consecutively won the Presidential Gold award for outstanding performance.
Within a relatively short period of its existence, the EPA boss has set the Agency on a trajectory that is aligned with the objectives of both the Agenda for Change and the Agenda for Prosperity. Through her leadership, the EPA-SL has set in motion a sustained regulatory framework that has positively impacted the course of environmental governance in Sierra Leone. She was also instrumental in having a good number of Multilateral Environmental Agreements signed, ratified and domesticated in Sierra Leone. Due to her astuteness and remarkable accomplishments in the implementation of MEAs at home, and given also the immense support that government has provided to the EPA-SL, Sierra Leone has been designated by the Abidjan Convention Secretariat as a center of excellence. In 2016, Madam Haddijatou Jallow was appointed Chair of the African Ministers and Leaders of the Environment, having served previously as its Vice Chair.
Madam Haddijatou Jallow has won other accolades nationally and internationally in recognition of her outstanding performance as head of the EPA-SL. She is happily married and with children.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login