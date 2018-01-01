US$100,000 FOR RUNNING MATE POSITION

By Abu BakarrKargbo
Trouble has started looming in the Sierra Leone People’s Party camp after the announcement of the party’s Running-mate yesterday Wednesday. According to report, one of the contenders for the position, Lawyer Alpha Timbo is not a happy man as a result of what his supporters described that a backstabbing knife was thrust at him by the leading opposition party in less than three months to the March 7, 2018 elections.
Alpha Timbo on Thursday 28th September 2017, it could be recalled openly withdrew his candidature for the SLPP flag bearer and fully supported retired Brigadier Julius Maada Bio’s Presidential bid. He informed SLPP Supporters in the Port Loko district that his decision was made after consultations with many stakeholders. The former flagbearer aspirant who has spent his financial and material resources on the party was assured of becoming the SLPP Running-mate only for him to see a press release dated 10th January 2018 that Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh has been appointed for the position.
Sources within the Timbo camp has claimed that the SLPP running mate position was sold for $100,000 to Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh whom sources say championed the recent tour of Julius Maada Bio to Guinea where they met and proceeded to France for an award that was given to the SLPP Presidential Candidate.
According to sources, this came against the backdrop that the party is in dire need of money for the elections as funds are not forthcoming from areas it used to come from in the past elections.
“We have no option but to quit the SLPP because we have been betrayed,” they said. Officials of the Julius Maada Bio Campaign Team have denied the allegations, stating that the Presidential Candidate has a strong relationship with Lawyer Alpha Timbo. However, a press release issued yesterday and signed by Brig. (Rtd.) Julius Maada Bio, the Presidential Candidate of the SLPP for the 2018 Elections it is stated thus:
“Pursuant to the provisions in Section 54(2) of the Constitution of Sierra Leone 1991 (Act No. 6 of 1991) and Clause 6(d) of the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) 1995 (as amended) and in consonance with the Resolution of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the SLPP passed on the 2nd January 2018 in which the NEC unanimously resolved to devolve its powers of consultation to me as the Flag Bearer and Presidential Candidate of the SLPP to appoint my Running Mate and consequently my Vice-President, I hereby designate Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh as the Candidate of the SLPP for the office of Vice-President of the Republic of Sierra Leone for the purpose of the Presidential Election scheduled to be held on 7th March 2018.
“Dr. Jalloh is a citizen of the State of Sierra Leone. He is 47 years of age and registered with the Party in 2002 and is currently the Distinguished Grand Chief Patron.“Until this appointment, Dr. Jalloh was an International Civil Servant having worked variously for the United Nations as a Senior Advisor in the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the Republic of Mali (MINUSMA) and prior to that, as the Sahel Advisor to the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel. He also worked as the West African Analyst for the International Crisis Group (ICG) and with Campaign for Good Governance in Sierra Leone to support Civil Society groups in reinforcing democracy in the country from 2004 to 2006.
“Thus, Dr. Jalloh brings with him a wealth of experience and a proven track record spanning over 15 years in both national and international service. He is a graduate of Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone, where he obtained a B.A degree; M.Sc in Political Science from the University of Ibadan and a Ph.D. from the University of Bordeaux in France.
“Dr. Jalloh is a devout Muslim born in the Kono district of parents who hailed from Port Loko district: a Temne mother from Kalangba, Lokomasama Chiefdom, and a Fula father from Kafu Bullom Chiefdom. Dr. Jalloh is married to Fatou Banel Jalloh.”
