Whilst Mr. Edward T. Gandi may have been tormented by the souls of the departed, he continues to take illegal and unlawful decision in a Board that has already lost its taste and tenure in office expired since last December. 2017. Mr. Edward. T. Gandi is now afraid to conduct an election for a new Board to take over the administration of the Sierra Leone Red Cross. Shamefully, he has postponed it indefinitely, because of promises from some International Federation officials that are yet to come into fruition.

Information received from Joanna Brent, Director of Communication for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red crescent Societies has admitted the fraudulent activities of some staffs of the institution in the Ebola fund meant for vulnerable Serra Leoneans that was plundered into, which according to her was unacceptable to her institution and therefore the necessary action would be taken that would forestall future corruption and medaling of funds meant for humanitarian assistance. The situation currently at the Red Cross office could be described as fatal as those who should have managed the local institution purposefully, have allegedly connived with some officials of the International Federation to plunder funds for their personal benefits. Take the case of Dr. Jalloh, who was head of compliance and integrity that was using the Red Cross vehicle to ply the Freetown-Bo route to attend to his private clinic and when the vehicle developed engine fault the sum of Three Thousand United States Dollars was scooped from the Ebola fund to repair the vehicle which was never utilized for official purpose, only for the purpose of attending to a private clinic in Bo. Another case that is a mockery to integrity is when money was shared among these officials and Dr. Jalloh was always there to cry broke and needed money at all times. The other scenario that was clear violation of his office is the employment of his son and wife. One can hardly believe that these front men can mess up themselves and the local institution that depends on foreign taxpayer’s money to survive.