President Bio appoints Deputy Ministers

A press release issued by State House yesterday announced the appointment of Deputy Ministers by President Maada Bio. The release states: The general public is hereby informed that it has pleased His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio to announce the following appointments subject to the approval of Parliament where necessary:

Deputy Ministers

  1. Deputy Minister of Finance

–       Dr. Patricia Nyanga Laverley

  1. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

–        Mrs.  Nimatulai Bah-Chang

  1. Deputy Minister of Planning and Economic Development

–        Dr. Robert Tamba Michael Chakanda

  1. Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice

–       Mr. Abdulai Masiyambay Bangurah (Esq)

  1. Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs

–       Mr. Lahai Lawrence Leema

  1. Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education

–       Mrs. Emily Kadiatu Gogra (NѐeTuray)

  1. Deputy Minister of Health and Sanitation

–       Dr. Anthony Augustine Sandi

  1. Deputy Minister of Energy

–       Dr. Eldred Tunde Taylor

  1. Deputy Minister of Information and Communication

–       Mr. Solomon Jamiru (Esq)

  1. Deputy Minister of Marine Resources

–       Mr. Ibrahim Turay

 

  1. Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Security

–       Mr. Lansana Mohamed Dumbuya

  1. Deputy Minister of Water Resources

–         Dr. Edward Hinga Sandy

  1. Deputy Minister of Social Welfare, Gender and Children’s Affairs

–         Mr. Mohamed Haji-Kella

  1. Deputy Minister of Technical and Higher Education

–        Dr. Turad Senesie

  1. Deputy Minister of Transport and Aviation

–        Mr. Sadiq Silla

  1. Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry

–        Rev. Abraham James Sesay-Jones

  1. Deputy Minister of Lands, Housing and the Environment

–         Mr. Rex Bhonapha

  1. Deputy Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources

–         Ms. Evelyn Daphne Blackie

  1. Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

–          Mr. Samking Koihinah Braima

  1. Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development –          Philip Tetema Tondeneh
  2. Deputy Minister of Works and Public Assets

–          Mrs. Melrose Kargbo

  1. Deputy Minister of Youth Affairs

–          Mr. Lusine Kallon

  1. Deputy Minister of Tourism and Culture

–          Mr. William Illawim Kongkatee Robinson

  1. Deputy Minister of Sports

–          Mr. Kai Lawrence Mbayo

  1. Deputy Minister of Political and Public Affairs

–          Mr. Amara Kallon

  1. Minister of State, Vice President Office

–          Mrs. Francess Piagie Alghali

Other Appointments

  1. State Chief of Protocol
  • Fatmata Edna Kargbo
  1. Presidential Adviser and Ambassador at Large
  • Konah Cecilia Koroma
  1. Presidential Adviser and Ambassador at Large
  • Ambassador Dr. Umaru Bundu Wurie
  1. Chief Innovation Officer, Directorate of Science, Technology and Innovation
  • Moinina David Sengeh
