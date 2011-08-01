President Bio appoints Deputy Ministers

A press release issued by State House yesterday announced the appointment of Deputy Ministers by President Maada Bio. The release states: The general public is hereby informed that it has pleased His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio to announce the following appointments subject to the approval of Parliament where necessary:

Deputy Ministers

Deputy Minister of Finance

– Dr. Patricia Nyanga Laverley

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

– Mrs. Nimatulai Bah-Chang

Deputy Minister of Planning and Economic Development

– Dr. Robert Tamba Michael Chakanda

Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice

– Mr. Abdulai Masiyambay Bangurah (Esq)

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs

– Mr. Lahai Lawrence Leema

Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education

– Mrs. Emily Kadiatu Gogra (NѐeTuray)

Deputy Minister of Health and Sanitation

– Dr. Anthony Augustine Sandi

Deputy Minister of Energy

– Dr. Eldred Tunde Taylor

Deputy Minister of Information and Communication

– Mr. Solomon Jamiru (Esq)

Deputy Minister of Marine Resources

– Mr. Ibrahim Turay

Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Security

– Mr. Lansana Mohamed Dumbuya

Deputy Minister of Water Resources

– Dr. Edward Hinga Sandy

Deputy Minister of Social Welfare, Gender and Children’s Affairs

– Mr. Mohamed Haji-Kella

Deputy Minister of Technical and Higher Education

– Dr. Turad Senesie

Deputy Minister of Transport and Aviation

– Mr. Sadiq Silla

Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry

– Rev. Abraham James Sesay-Jones

Deputy Minister of Lands, Housing and the Environment

– Mr. Rex Bhonapha

Deputy Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources

– Ms. Evelyn Daphne Blackie

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

– Mr. Samking Koihinah Braima

Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development – Philip Tetema Tondeneh Deputy Minister of Works and Public Assets

– Mrs. Melrose Kargbo

Deputy Minister of Youth Affairs

– Mr. Lusine Kallon

Deputy Minister of Tourism and Culture

– Mr. William Illawim Kongkatee Robinson

Deputy Minister of Sports

– Mr. Kai Lawrence Mbayo

Deputy Minister of Political and Public Affairs

– Mr. Amara Kallon

Minister of State, Vice President Office

– Mrs. Francess Piagie Alghali

Other Appointments

State Chief of Protocol

Fatmata Edna Kargbo

Presidential Adviser and Ambassador at Large

Konah Cecilia Koroma

Presidential Adviser and Ambassador at Large

Ambassador Dr. Umaru Bundu Wurie

Chief Innovation Officer, Directorate of Science, Technology and Innovation