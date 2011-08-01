President Bio appoints Deputy Ministers
A press release issued by State House yesterday announced the appointment of Deputy Ministers by President Maada Bio. The release states: The general public is hereby informed that it has pleased His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio to announce the following appointments subject to the approval of Parliament where necessary:
Deputy Ministers
- Deputy Minister of Finance
– Dr. Patricia Nyanga Laverley
- Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation
– Mrs. Nimatulai Bah-Chang
- Deputy Minister of Planning and Economic Development
– Dr. Robert Tamba Michael Chakanda
- Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice
– Mr. Abdulai Masiyambay Bangurah (Esq)
- Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs
– Mr. Lahai Lawrence Leema
- Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education
– Mrs. Emily Kadiatu Gogra (NѐeTuray)
- Deputy Minister of Health and Sanitation
– Dr. Anthony Augustine Sandi
- Deputy Minister of Energy
– Dr. Eldred Tunde Taylor
- Deputy Minister of Information and Communication
– Mr. Solomon Jamiru (Esq)
- Deputy Minister of Marine Resources
– Mr. Ibrahim Turay
- Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Security
– Mr. Lansana Mohamed Dumbuya
- Deputy Minister of Water Resources
– Dr. Edward Hinga Sandy
- Deputy Minister of Social Welfare, Gender and Children’s Affairs
– Mr. Mohamed Haji-Kella
- Deputy Minister of Technical and Higher Education
– Dr. Turad Senesie
- Deputy Minister of Transport and Aviation
– Mr. Sadiq Silla
- Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry
– Rev. Abraham James Sesay-Jones
- Deputy Minister of Lands, Housing and the Environment
– Mr. Rex Bhonapha
- Deputy Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources
– Ms. Evelyn Daphne Blackie
- Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Forestry
– Mr. Samking Koihinah Braima
- Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development – Philip Tetema Tondeneh
- Deputy Minister of Works and Public Assets
– Mrs. Melrose Kargbo
- Deputy Minister of Youth Affairs
– Mr. Lusine Kallon
- Deputy Minister of Tourism and Culture
– Mr. William Illawim Kongkatee Robinson
- Deputy Minister of Sports
– Mr. Kai Lawrence Mbayo
- Deputy Minister of Political and Public Affairs
– Mr. Amara Kallon
- Minister of State, Vice President Office
– Mrs. Francess Piagie Alghali
Other Appointments
- State Chief of Protocol
- Presidential Adviser and Ambassador at Large
- Presidential Adviser and Ambassador at Large
- Ambassador Dr. Umaru Bundu Wurie
- Chief Innovation Officer, Directorate of Science, Technology and Innovation
