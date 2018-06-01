Minister condemns high cost of electricity and calls for collaborative effort

By Abu Bakarr Kargbo

Developing the electricity sector for the benefit of consumers is one of the key priorities of President Julius Maada Bio, which is why his able Lieutenant in the person of the Minister of Energy and Power Alhaji Kanja Sesay is poised to leave no stone unturned to ensure that sanity returns to the electricity sector.

The Minister was accompanied by Senior Ministry Officials, Heads of Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority (EDSA) and Electricity Generation and Transmission Company (EGTC) during a familiarization tour on Falcon Bridge and Black Hall Road Power Stations.

“I appreciate the fact that the electricity sector has improved remarkably but at a very high cost,” he said and added that it is one of the greatest challenges that need to be addressed. Electricity, he said is critical in the country as it is key to various sectors, both public and private to enhance development. “I inherited a critical energy supply system in the country that is beyond the required capacity at the moment. Electricity has not been at its best for the past three weeks,” Alhaji Kanja Sesay remarked, and further said he is aware of the fact that electricity is capital intensive and it should not be the way it is at present. “We are looking at possible options of having emergency electricity supply system to meet consumers’ energy needs.

“I will provide the political leadership and I have not come with any preconceived idea to the ministry,” he assured workers, noting that he likes building on personal opinions and he will never tolerate gossip from any staff.

The Minister reassured that he will look into staff matters to address the challenges within the reach of government. Minister Sesay called on his team to serve their nation irrespective of their political affiliations. “The time for politics is over. Let us draw the cutting line and work for development. Let us start a new page for development in the sector,” he said.

The Counterpart Director General at EDSA, Alhaji Timbo described the new Minister as an experienced and with the expertise to inject a new blood into the country’s electricity sector. “We need to work with him to ensure that he succeeds,” he said. Electricity, Timbo said brings development to the nation and people, and therefore pledged his Agency’s commitment to further transform the sector. “The moves made by the minister at a short time have proven the problems of electricity will soon be a thing of the past,” Timbo assured.

Electricity Staff Association President, Joseph Moody pledged their readiness to give their best, adding that they are more than willing to embark on electricity revolution. Moody appealed to the Minister that projects be implemented by Agencies and not the ministry as it used to be.

Other speakers include the Deputy Secretary at the Energy Ministry, Komba Momoh, Counterpart Director General at ENDA, Saffa Issa, Director General at EGTC Dennis Garvie, and head of the Black Hall Road Power Station, Bassie Kamara. The new Permanent Secretary in the Ministry was deputized by the Human Resource Manager, Abdulrahman Jalloh. The story continues tomorrow.