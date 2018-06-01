A brief look at the Credentials and Experiences of the new Executive Chairperson of the Environment Protection Agency

By Ishmael Kindama Dumbuya

Dr. Foday Moriba Jaward is the new proposed Executive Chairperson of the Environment Protection Agency of Sierra Leone. Yesterday 4th June 2017, he has already presented his credentials to the Appointment Committee of the House of Parliament and by all indications as from the deliberations of the Appointment Committee, he is expected to approved today 5th June 2017 at the well of Parliament. He is coming in to head the EPASL at a time when many people alleged the environmental institution is overwhelmed and overshadowed with politics over the years.

When asked in Parliament about his plans to beat natural disasters, Dr. Jaward briefly replied that if he is approved to serve at the Agency, he will engage with the communities in other to ensure they are not trapped in disaster prone areas such as flooding and promised to implement the existing laws of the land in dealing with issues of environmental protection in these Communities.

Over the last two decades, Dr. Jaward have focused his professional and career interests on the Science and Management of Chemical Pollutants in the environment. With over two dozen peer-reviewed publications, he had attained an in-depth knowledge on the sources, fate, behavior, remediation, policy and management of these pollutants and their effects. His collaborations with researchers in several Universities, Research Institutes, Industries and the Private Sector all over the world have also given him the opportunity and ability to establish and maintain effective partnerships and working relationships in a multi-cultural and multi-ethnic global environment. He had also acquired important skills for managing projects using data analytic strategies and the development of quantitative measures at portfolio level, including synthesis and reporting.

Dr. Foday Moriba Jaward is a graduate from the Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone with a Bachelor of Science Degree Honours in Chemistry from 1986 – 1991. He obtained his Masters of Science Degree in Environmental Science at the IHE/Utrecht University, the Netherlands in 1996. From 2000 – 2004, he obtained his Doctorate Degree in Environmental Science at the prestigious Lancaster University, in the United Kingdom and published a dissertation entitled “aatmospheric concentrations of persistent organic pollutants and factors controlling their spatial and temporal variability”.

Since 2013 unto his appointment in 2018, Dr. Jaward was serving as an Associate Professor with tenure and also served as an Assistant Professor from May 2006 to July 2013. While he was serving as an Assistant Professor at the Department of Environmental & Occupational Health, College of Public Health, University of South Florida, Dr. Jaward was responsible to manage and supervise various funded research projects as well as programs, undertake research, publish findings in peer-reviewed journals and present at professional conferences, pprovide the department and college with professional support and technical advice on the development and validation of analytical methods and ensure operation, maintenance and calibrations of various laboratory equipment as well as development of standardized metrics of environmental assessments and teach various graduate level courses in the Department of Environmental and Occupational Health

When he was serving as Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the Lancaster University, UK, from 2004 – 2005, he managed and supervised two European projects (‘AquaTerra’ funded by the European Union to further develop passive air sampling techniques for measurement of POPs in four river basins; and Pesticide Bioavailability and Bound Residues project funded by the Pesticide Safety Directorate of the Department for Environment in the United Kingdom with a team of twenty researchers. He also cconducted research training for new research students, industry professionals and other private sector researchers, organized field trips for students to local industries and field stations, served as mentor for new research groups and departmental students, provided professional and analytical support as well as technical advice for new research group students with the development and validation of analytical methods and developed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)/lab protocols for analysis of trace organic compounds.

In terms of serving in his home country, Dr. Foday M. Jaward had also lectured at the Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Environmental Sciences, Njala University College from 1996 – 2000. While transmitting knowledge at the Njala University, he taught Environmental, Analytical, Organic, Physical, Inorganic, Spectroscopy and Bio-organic Chemistry and practical at graduate and undergraduate levels. He participated in national science curriculum development activities and served as resource person for environmental issues as well as represented the University at conferences/meetings on environmental issues.

Dr. Jaward had served as a Consultant at the Sierra Rutile Company from 1996 -2000. While he was a Consultant for the Sierra Rutile Company, he had provided the company with technical advice and support in Health and Safety, collected and analyzed soil, water, fish and fishery product samples for aquaculture drugs, pesticides, histamine, methyl mercury, wide range of microbiological hazards, heavy metals and other environmental chemical contaminants, assisted the company to design remediation strategies caused by the mining activities such as creation of ponds, destruction of biodiversity and chemical wastes/effluent disposal, assisted the company to design and implement total quality management, and overall quality assurance within the entire processing chain, monitored, calibrated and verified weighing and measuring equipment and other rapid testing kits and assisted the company to prepare their labs for accreditation according to management system.

The would be or proposed Executive Chairperson of the Environment Protection Agency of Sierra Leone had many achievements in the environmental world. He had contributed to the development of polyurethane foam passive samplers, a novel method used for sampling chemicals in the environment. This equipment set has many advantages over the conventional active samplers and is now increasingly used in developing countries. He had trained other researchers, industry workers, government, and private sector workers in managing projects, including synthesis and reporting and had successfully supervised several Master’s and PhD students with their theses and dissertations respectively.

With his management skills and abilities, Dr. Jaward had written many funded projects including; the effect of Indoor Phthalates on children by the National Institute of Health, Instrument Grant to purchase an Accelerated Solvent Extractor (ASE) by the USF College of Public Health, Evaluation of health programs and parameters in a watershed in Panama by the USF College of Public Health Interdisciplinary Research Program, Sustainable clean water technologies for the UN’s Millennium Development Goals – a partnership between UNESCO-IHE (Delft, the Netherlands) and University of South Florida to name but a few.

Dr. Jaward currently coauthored many publications in Spatial and Temporal Variation of Airborne PBDEs in the Nandamojo Watershed, Guanacaste, Costa Rica, as Determination of

potential exposure of office workers in The Tampa Bay Area to polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs) using passive samplers, levels and Distributions of Polybrominated Diphenyl Ethers in Marine and Freshwater Sediments Surrounding Tampa, Florida, USA. Submitted to Marine Pollution Bulletin, exposure analysis for the US Virgin Islands the Determination of PBDEs in dryer lint.

In 2000 – 2003, he was awarded the Commonwealth Academic Staff Scholarship which was awarded by the Association of Commonwealth Universities, United Kingdom. From 1994 -1996, he was awarded the Netherlands Fellowship Program by the Netherlands Government and won top graduating class (Summa cum laude), IHE/Utrecht University, Netherlands in 1996.

From 1986 – 1991, the Sierra Leone Government Scholarship was awarded to him for outstanding performance in school. He was top of Graduating Class, Department of Chemistry, Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone in 1991 and Njala University College Distinguished Teaching Award at the Faculty of Environmental Science in 1999.

However, Dr. Jaward is a Member of the Society of Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry since 2006 and also a Member at the American Chemical Society since 2006.

With all these reputable credentials and experience in the environmental field, Dr. Jaward is expected to transform the environmental management culture of Sierra Leoneans and a daunting task of removing the Environment Protection Agency under the direct supervision of the President to the dysfunctional Ministry of Lands and the Environment.