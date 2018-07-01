One and half month old baby suffering from hydrocephalus

…urgent medical attention needed

By Abu BakarrKargbo

The parents and family members of young SulaimanKoroma are currently seeking for emergency support to aid their sick child suffering from Hydrocephalus (Water on the Brain). The six-weeks-old baby was born normal at Rowal Village in the Ribbi Chiefdom, Moyamba District. His started facing his ordeals three days after he was born as his head kept increasing in size and weight, which led to his parents becoming worried.

If urgent medical attention is not given to Sulaiman, he’ll soon lose his life, Dr. AiahLebbie of the Connaught Hospital said. He revealed that the child’s current medical complications cannot be treated in Sierra Leone because the facilities to effect a smooth medical operation for hydrocephalus are not in the country.

Baby SulaimanKoroma is currently having complications with his eyes and brain and if he not flown out of the country for treatment in the United Kingdom or other countries with advanced medical facilities, he may become blind or brain dysfunctional, Medical Experts say.

His parents are therefore calling on the government, corporate entities, NGOs and INGOs, philanthropists and the general public to come to their aid. A special account has been opened at the Sierra Leone Commercial Bank at Siaka Steven Street or any of its branches across the country and under the name: Baby Sulaiman’s Account, Account Number is 003001010598120196.

Hydrocephalus is a condition that occurs when fluid builds up in the skull and causes the brain to swell. The name means “water on the brain.”

Brain damage can occur as a result of the fluid build-up. This can lead to developmental, physical, and intellectual impairments. It requires treatment to prevent serious complications.

Hydrocephalus mainly occurs in children and adults over 60, but younger adults can get it too. The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) estimate that 1 to 2 of every 1,000 babies are born with hydrocephalus.

Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) flows through the brain and spinal cord in normal conditions. Under certain conditions, the amount of CSF in the brain increases. The amount of CSF can increase when a blockage develops that prevents CSF from flowing normally’ there is a decrease in the ability of blood vessels to absorb it, and the brain produces an excess amount of it.

Too much of this fluid puts the brain under too much pressure. This pressure can cause brain swelling, which can damage the brain tissue.