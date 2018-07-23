ALLEGED GAY FOUND DEAD Suspected Partner Joseph Coker Missing. Feb,2018

Police in the Eastern part of Freetown are currently investigating the death of a young male Sierra Leone called Mathew who was in his late 30s. The young man whose corpse was found abandoned in the street Few weeks ago was regarded by many as a gay in the community he lived. He and his one Joseph Coker suspected or perceived to be his partner for far too long according reports have been going through series of intimidation and harassment in the hands of their family members and also those in the community.

Joseph Coker for many times was kicked out of home by his parents and the rest of the family members as they suspected him to a gay. His uncle some months ago reported to police that he (Joseph Coker) was engaged in some unacceptable and harmful practices and further alleged that he was gay. Joseph was arrested and detained by police and later released as the family decided to not to pursue the matter.

His close relationship with Mathew, the deceased now, continued to the annoyance of not only his family but other members in the community which forced him to leave his family house to rent a place where he invited Mathew , his beloved partner. This did not go down well with his family members who again made serious allegations against him that he was having sexual relations with young boys in the area for which he was arrested and detained for the second time.

Before his release Mathew had fled the house.

A spy according to investigation was sent on Joseph who got evidence against him and gave to his Muslim dad which they used to make a case against him at his work place. He lost his job and became more frustrated but did not distance his partner.

The place Joseph rented was one night raided and set on fire but they had gone out for a stroll .

Joseph Cocker who is said to have ran away for his life is further accused of unlawfully entering the offices of his former workplace and carted away documents for which he is also wanted by the police, even though nobody knows his where about at this time.

Even though Sierra Leone in 2011 joined the United Nations’ “Joint Statement on Ending Acts of Violence Related Human Rights Violations Based on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity”, which called for an end to “acts of violence, criminal sanctions and related human rights violations committed against individuals because of their sexual orientation or gender identity, people believed or perceived as Lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) are not only suffering from harassment and intimidation in Sierra Leone but also faced with legal challenges not experienced by non-LGBT residents. Male same-sex sexual activity (whether in public or private) is illegal in Sierra Leone and carries a possible penalty of life imprisonment (with hard labor), although this law is seldom enforced.