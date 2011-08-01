Africa mapped: the forces that have shaped our continent
The African continent is perhaps
the most romantic and mysterious part of the world. Its beauty, size, and
people are often misunderstood. Africa is also the birthplace of the human
race. Human beings were wandering around Africa for thousands, maybe even
hundreds of thousands, of years before ever setting foot in Europe of beyond.
And yet Africa appears to be
lagging behind the rest of the world economically and politically. How can this
be? How can such a continent, one stuffed with diamonds and natural resources, ever
find itself ‘catching up’ with the rest of the world?
The answer is both complex and
simple. It can be summed up in one word: ‘geography’.
These maps of Africa, created by Tusk Photo, explain why Africa has had it
difficult in the past.
Geographical
Africa
Africa’s
massive size means most of the population is very isolated. Almost all of the
continent’s great rivers (except for the Nile) are not navigable. They do not
join up with each other. And most of the rivers are plagued with rocky rapids
and waterfalls. This has held back the African people a great deal. Africa’s
rivers make it very difficult to trade. The situation is the complete opposite
in Europe: where big, expansive rivers made trading and shipping between the
continent easy.
Africa also has no large mammals
such as horses that could be domesticated for farm use. And no cereal crops
grow in Africa – the same crops that allowed the Middle East and Europe to move
away from hunter-gathering.
Environmental
Africa
Then there is the Sahara desert. It is bigger than the entire United States.
When the Arabs invaded from the north, it took them hundreds of years to cross
the Sahara. And even then, it was difficult. Beyond the desert, the Arabs
referred to the ‘Sahal’ – which means “shore” (as in the “shore” of the
Sahara). The Sahal is just as perilous to life as the Sahara. It is very rocky,
rugged, and receives little rainfall.
Head south, beyond the Sahal and any wanderer will find themselves in the
tropical zone of Africa. Tropical diseases carried by mosquitoes and the tsetse
fly quickly killed any European and Arabian livestock and farm animals that
they brought with them. The temperature and soils at this point also made it
unfriendly for crop cultivation.
Imperial Africa
The Europeans made inroads into
Africa from the bottom-up, the opposite direction from the Arabs. They used
South Africa as a stopping off point to trade with India, but quickly fell in
love with its gentle European-like climate. They brought horses, cattle, and
wheat crops with them. The Europeans were prevented from travelling much
further north, beyond South Africa, because they could not last long in the
tropical regions.
Religious
and cultural Africa
Africa’s religious identity has
been almost entirely shaped by those who conquered it. The north is mostly
Muslim, reflecting the faith of the Arab armies who settled there. The
sub-Saharan is mostly Christian – as the Europeans sent missionaries out to
convert Africans to the faith.
Nowadays most Africans practice
either Islam or Christianity with some elements of old traditional and cultural
practices. Of course, there are still millions of Africans who honour their
ancestral religions. They mostly live in areas that escaped colonialism.
Gigantic
Africa
Most world maps don’t accurately
show just how big the continent is. Many of the biggest countries in the world
easily fit into our continent. With its sheer vastness, it is humbling to think
of all the beauty, the secretiveness, that it holds – and impossible for it not
to hold a romantic place in all of our hearts.
