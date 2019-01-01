Land For Sale in Sierra Leone
- 3 town lots, Located at Hamilton along the New Highway
- It is fenced with concrete.
- It has a solid Foundation with Concrete
- There is already a Survey plan and a conveyance registered with the Ministry of Lands as well as the Office of the Administrator and Registrar General.
- It has Access Road connecting the main highway.
- Already, there is about 2000 concrete bricks.
- There is also about five trips of one-inch Granite Stones.
If needed please Contact +23276-787-521
or +23230-655-392.
Email: jamtamkam2000@gmail.com
Posted by Phillip Neivell
Posted by Phillip Neivell on 11:47 pm.
