Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission holds 56th Annual Conference in Bo﻿

By Mustapha Sesay
With almost a week to go for the commencement of the 56th Jalsa Salana slated from the 8th-10th February 2019 in Bo City, the Amir and Missionary in-charge of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission Saeed Ur Rahman is inviting Sierra Leoneans to grace this religion conference.
As the Mission practices a very high level of religious tolerance, various Muslim and Christian leaders have been invited and they will be expected to make speeches,
It was furthered that religious tolerance is the pillar on which Sierra Leone stands as nation and it is a quality that the Ahmadies have been able to keep and this is something very difficult to maintain in other countries.
The Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission continues to help in the country’s development process in the areas of education, health, agriculture, communications, humanitarian assistance, human development and capacity building. The Objectives, Purposes & Blessings of Jalsa Salana (Annual Conference) The primary purpose of this Convention is to enable every sincere individual to personally experience religious benefits; They may enhance their knowledge and –due to their being blessed and enabled by Allah, The Exalted- their perception [ of Allah ] may progress. Among its secondary benefits is that this congregational meeting together will promote mutual introduction and brotherhood among all brothers, and it will strengthen the fraternal ties within this Community.” It is Not an Ordinary Convention “It is essential for all those who can afford to undertake the journey, that they must come to attend this Convention which embodies many blessed objectives. They should disregard minor inconveniences in the cause of Allah and His Prophet (peace be upon him.). Allah yields reward to the sincere persons at every step of their way, and no labour and hardship, undertaken in His way, ever goes to waste. I re-emphasize that you must not rank this convention in the same league as other, ordinary, human assemblies. This is a phenomenon that is based purely on the Divine Help, for propagation of Islam.” Prayer “ I conclude with the prayer that everyone who travels for [attending] this Convention that is for the sake of Allah: May Allah, the Exalted, be with him, reward him in abundant measure, have mercy on him, ease up for him his circumstances of hardship and anxiety and eliminate his anguish and grief. May He grant him freedom from every single hardship and lay open for him the ways of [achieving] his cherished goals, and raise him up, on the day of Judgment, among those of His servants who are the recipients of His blessings and Mercy. May He be their Guardian in their absence until after their journey comes to an end. O Allah! O Sublime One and Bestower of bounties, the Ever Merciful and One Who Resolves all problems, do grant all these prayers, and grant us Victory over our opponents with scintillating signs, because You alone have all the prowess and power. Aameen! Aameen!!” (Ishtihar 7 Dec. 1892, Majmoo`ah Ishtiharat Vol. I, Page 342) In accordance with the above mentioned Objectives, Purposes & Blessings of JALSA SALANA in the Words of the Promised Messiah (Peace be on him)by the Grace of Allah Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Sierra Leone is going to celebrate its 56th JALSA SALANA (Annual Conference).
