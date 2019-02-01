Ways To Build a Measurable Business Strategy

It’s common enough to set business goals in terms of, say, sales and income targets or an overall goal for your brand, but it’s important to also monitor the steps you’re taking to reach them.

Once goals are set, then the steps to achieve them are necessary to clarify. It’s important not to get confused between terms such as ‘strategy’ and ‘objective’ – they’re not the same. You use a combination of strategies and objectives to achieve a goal.

Strategies and objectives lead to goals

For example, if you decided to set up totally automated accounting then acquiring suitable software is the strategy to achieving it; training people in its use and procuring relevant supplies such as tax admin forms would be basic objectives in achieving this particular goal.

The action plan

The strategy would be the action plan you’d create to reach objectives, so it’s the realization of these that enables you to measure how effective your strategy is. To achieve the above you’d set perhaps the following objectives:

Analyze what accounting facilities are required (payroll, multi user facility, stock inventory and so forth) and make a detailed list

Gather resources to help decide effectively such as expert articles

Use this list to assess what accounting software would meet those requirements

Organize a trial of the selected software package

Make a decision as to whether it’s the right one – if not organize the trial of another

The above basic objectives would lead to achieving the goal of automated accounting in your business. The strategy was to analyze what is required, assess what’s available and make a decision by achieving the above objectives.

Achievement of objectives measures the effectiveness of a strategy.

An element of goal setting

So strategy is an element of goal setting and leads to setting objectives. It could be summed up this way:

Strategy – objectives – goal achievement

The SMART method

Bringing the above together in one ‘package’ is the time-honored SMART goal achievement method to help ensure all elements for success are present.

For example, a goal without any sort of deadline isn’t very effective as it’s likely to just get pushed back. A goal not clearly defined such as ‘increase our social media footprint’ isn’t precise enough; it lacks objectives.

A better way of setting this social media goal would be to make a list of quantified objectives:

Increase our LinkedIn group by 25% in six months

Increase blog subscribers by 10% in 3 months

Create a Facebook page and acquire 300 fans by year end

The above are precise, timed and measurable so making for effective monitoring of the strategy that created them.

The SMART method of goal setting works as follows:

S – Specific: what exactly is the goal? Not just ‘more sales’ – how many more?

M – Measurable: easy to track progress such as mini objectives achieved along the way

A – Actionable: is it possible for the business as it stands to embark on this goal-getting?

R – Realistic: is this a sensible goal to set given time available, resources and other factors?

T – Times: setting a time when the goal should be achieved. Robert Herjavec, the Canadian businessman, investor and television personality once said “a goal without a deadline is just a dream”

There are some variants on the above definitions depending on who you talk to; for example, some will have R as ‘relevant’ meaning is this goal important enough rather than something that sounds and looks good.

The point is that a structured goal setting strategy like SMART ensures you clarify what you want to achieve, how you’ll measure it, and what deadlines you’re setting.

Staying on course

Clearly defined goals and objectives help keep you focused on the outcome, and enable effective measuring and assessment of the steps you’re taking to get there.