President Bio Unveils 56thAhmadiyya Jalsa Salana﻿

By Mustapha Sesay

President Juluis Maada Bio has on the 8th February, 2019 officially unveiled the 56th Annual Jalsa Salana in the city of Bo, Southern Sierra Leone.

This is one of largest religious gathering where the President, Government officials, various religious leaders, traditional leaders from various parts of the country and the public annually grace.

The city of Bo was over populated as over thirty thousand people converged at the Ahmadiyya Muslim Secondary School field to listen to various religious messages, songs, poems and prayers.

In his good will message President Bio expressed thanks to the welcome accorded his entourage and extended greetings to his Holliness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, worldwide head of the peaceful Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Holiness.

He commended the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission for the Jalsa Salana which enables every sincere individual to personally experience religious benefits as it may enhance their knowledge and blessings.

As a country, President Bio praised their strides in peace initiative more so the World peace symposium.

In their radio and Television broadcast, Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission continues to remind us that we are one and united by the things that held together.

It was furthered that two years from now, Sierra Leone must be bracing to celebrate the one hundred years of the Ahmadiyya Mission’s developmental programme, that are enriching the lives of many in the country.

In investing in the human development, this is also aligned with the vision of the New Direction in the provision of free quality education.

President Bio informed the gathering that the first Ahmadiyya Muslim Missionary arrived in Sierra Leone in 1937 and settled in Rokupr,a town in the Northern Province of the country. The first Muslim Primary School was established in 1938 at Rokuprand the First Muslim Secondary School in 1960 in Bo. Over the years, this Jama’at at has been able to make education accessible to people in the remotest parts of the country.

Today, the Jama’at has over 212 primary schools, 64 secondary schools throughout the length and breadth of the country and some of the illustrious citizens serving this nation today are products from these schools.

The President also noted other outstanding achievements of the Jama’at such as the provision of health care services to those in dire need, Mosquesthroughout the country for the practice of the peaceful teachings of Islam, humanitarian assistance, agriculture and to assist in the understanding of the Holy Book, the Jama’at worldwide has translated the Holy Qur’an in 100 major languagesof the world. Humanity First, an NGOwing under Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at is also helping the country in the area of digging water wells, construction of schools, eye operations, Free Medical Camps. IT Centers, Vocational Center, Agric Farms and the Feed the Family programme. President Bio commended all for the religious tolerance and prayed for fruitful conference.

Amir Saeed-Ur-Rahman, the Amir and Missionary in Charge of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission expressed gratitude to President Bio for gracing the conference. He stressed the mission’s desires to promote peace, unity and developmental programme.