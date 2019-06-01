“US $26,000 Orbit Tumor Surgery” as Aminata flies out for operations

By Mohamed Konneh

16-year-old Aminatawith Left eye Orbit Tumor will fly out this morning for India as funds to do her operations have been secured by Caritas Freetown. The disclosure was made yesterday 13th June 2019 at the Caritas Freetown office, Kingtom in Freetown.

Aminata who needed 26 Thousand United States Dollars for the operation was already in pain and had been admitted recently at Connaught Hospital as she was bleeding lately. The funds were made possible through the effort of the Deputy Minister of Justice, who is theoutgoing National Privatization Chairman, Caritas Campaign team and goodwill people of Sierra Leone.Aminata Marah is from Dundukor village in Koinadugu but needed help to get a normal life again.

Ministry of Health and Sanitation had earlier approved $12,000 USD for Aminata’s surgery in India.

Briefing the media yesterday, Caritas Lead Campaigner, Ismael Alfred Charles said the deputy Minister has over the period demonstrated hishumanitarian efforts in not only contributing towards the Sick Pikinproject, but has also been directly involving in all activitiesorganized for Sick Babies. He is one of the committed donors of theSick Pikin project and has also been helpful to reach out to otherpeople.Charles thanked the Government of Sierra Leone through the Ministry ofHealth and Sanitation for the support.“The Caritas Freetown press conference was not only to thank the general public and goodwill donors but to continue appealing for more donations so that the new emerging cases will have same opportunities by having their operations done outside the country” he said.

The Caritas Lead Campaigner also noted that both Thomas Sesay one among the sick babies will also be flown shortly noting that they have been able to secure a hospital in Spain through the effort of the Clarissan Missionary Sisters of Lunsar while Abu Bakarr Barrie with no anus will also travelled to Italy to have his surgery and this this was made possible through the effort of the Minister of Works, Peter BayokuKonteh.He said through the input and humanitarian gesture of the African MICA Association they have been able to secure the services of a hospital in Italy and very soon Eight Month-old Barrie will soon leave the shores of Sierra Leone to have his surgery done.

Rev. Father Peter Konteh speaking during the briefing thanked the goodwill gesture of Sierra Leonean noting that funds provided for the various surgeries were driven by local donations.He said the Pope in his message to the world today called on those who have the ability to reach out to the poor and needy.This donation he said is a national pride noting there is great generosity in the hearts of Sierra Leonean.

Baby Mustapha, baby Marian, Baby Mariama and Master Carlos have all been operated on and return to the country well and good after successful surgeries. Their operations and treatment were made possible through campaigns and donations from generous persons and institutions in the country.The successes recorded in recent times have led to more sick babies emerging and they include babies’ sick with aesthesia, damage Kidney, whims tumor, and many more.

SiaHemore the mother of Thomas Sesay during the briefing thanked the government of Sierra Leone, both ministers, CARITAS Freetown and goodwill people of Sierra Leone for giving her child another chance to live again. “I will ever be grateful for this singular effort in saving my child’s life noting that they will soon fly out for the surgery.The press conference was climax by the donation of Eight Thousand Dollars from the Deputy Minister of Justice Mr. NapoloenKoroma during the briefing. The whole briefing went into silence when the announcement was made as this was joyous.