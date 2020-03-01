Engineers without borders completes WATSAN Solar Project at Centennial Sec. School

Engineers Without Borders (EWB) have completed a 9-year WATSAN SOLAR Projects at Centennial Secondary School in Matru Jong. They are currently working at Mattru Hospital helping the hospital with their expertise.

Dr. Lauretta Will Sillah, CEO of People’s Foundation for Humanity Development hosted the team of engineers both in January and February of 2020.

The teams of Engineers Without Borders (EWB) include Lehigh Valley Professionals and they have been coming to the country over the years helping the school and communities in Matru.

Dr. Lauretta Will Sillah speaking during the dinner said ‘after our initial project approval almost eleven years ago, faithful EWB partners are still coming annually, working hard in Mattru Jong community.

She said WATSAN solar project has now been completed at Centennial Secondary School which has exponentially impacted academic performance and water-borne disease in the community. They now helping Mattru Hospital with lots of other development activities including the Nursing Dorm, Toilet facilities in Maternal and Pediatric wards, Solar panels, and other sanitation activities.

The visit ended up with a Dinner in Freetown.

She said the first 2020 mission trip at Mattru Hospital was completed few weeks ago by Tom Power, Sean Dooley, his daughter Dooley and Jose Silverio. . CeOSA-UK (Centennial Old Students Assoc – United Kingdom) and Ireland top Executives Mrs. Elizabeth (Betty) Betty Faley and Ms Agnes Wai together with former top Executives of CeOSA North America and Canada, Rev Joseph Abu.

The First batch of engineers without borders (EWB)2020 team flew out a week ago but another team is already on ground working at the Mattru Hospital.

Engineers without borders continue to visit Sierra Leone and helping communities in Matru Jong in the Bonthe District.

The Centennial Secondary school has benefited tremendously from their humanitarian work while the Matru Hospital is also now benefiting from the humanitarian gesture.

The engineers continue to construct Solar panels, providing water well for both the school and community leading to mass improvement of students not only at Centennial but other schools as well. Their work has impacted greatly on the community, thanks to Dr. Lauretta Will Sillah for facilitating their coming into the country.