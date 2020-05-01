Orange-SL complies with health safety measures

Orange Sierra Leone Limited is committed to ensuring the health safety of people in Sierra Leone, company authorities have stated, adding that “there is no risk for health posed by our masts across the country”. Orange-SL is largely credited for making major strides possible through investments in infrastructure, such as towers or masts. With the growing demand for mobile phone services coupled with the growth of new technologies, it is necessary to further increase the infrastructure available to ensure an acceptable level of network coverage and Quality of Service and Quality of Experience.

On the back of these developments fueling the efficiency and productivity amongst citizens is a growing myth and concern the company’s towers and masts constitute a danger to the health and safety of people.

“We are using equipment compliant with international standard and manufactured by international recognized vendors like Ericsson. Radiation measurements were conducted last time for Metuchen complaint and we were far below of international standard (radiation very low),” the company states and added that “we are not saving money by deploying less tower (mast saving protocols). We have more masts in the country and we are continuing to invest for the benefits of our customers. Orange is Worldwide Company and we strictly follow ITU recommendations.”

Masts make use of electromagnetic radiation (a form of energy which have both electric and magnetic component and is propagated through space) in transmission of this signal.

What is comforting though, is that right from the start, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which is the environment regulating agency in Sierra Leone, is strict and very professional with where and how Orange-SL masts should be built. This has helped in a great way to dampen whatever harmful effects might now have become obvious.

Investigations conducted states that there has been no convincing evidence of Orange Masts posing health challenges.

Orange-SL has become a vital part to its customers’ lives and livelihoods. It has made it so much simpler, easier and cheaper to transact business, move money, conduct research for school or work, and manage relations with families and friends.

Orange-SL was acquired in July 2016 and has recorded a very large customer base in Sierra Leone, making it the most preferred network due to its quality and affordable products and services.

Sierra Leoneans are of the view that Orange mobile company has been central in making services available to large sections of the population, although much remains to be done to increase the penetration of mobile services, particularly in rural areas.