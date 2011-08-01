Milla Group product serves as a key instrument to fight COVID-19

By Abu Bakarr Kargbo

Strengthening water security in Sierra Leone is essential for preventing and combating the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). Measures to suppress the Covid-19 pandemic, including hand-washing, self-isolating, and lockdowns assume that societies, communities, and households have sustainable access to acceptable amounts of adequate quality water; for which one of Sierra Leone’s hardworking and dedicated investors, Milla Group Limited, has provided the solution to having quality water storage facilities that are readily available in the market.

No doubt that the COVID-19 outbreak poses unprecedented challenges to businesses, the government, and communities in Sierra Leone. Companies like Milla Group are reacting in different ways to ensure business continuity, improve the resilience of their supply chain, or pivot to innovative ways to generate revenue. The company is a major contributor to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and complies with tax payment to meet the government’s revenue mobilization drive.

This is not only to boost the fight against COVID-19 but also continue to support the government to earn the much-needed revenue to meet its economic challenges.

One of the key challenges faced by other countries in the fight against the Pandemic is accessing water storage facilities, which Milla Group has made simple for Sierra Leone.

Milla Group was incorporated in 2001, and since then it has taken great strides to set up injection molding, roto-molding, blow molding, and extrusion lines.

Being the leading plastic manufacturing company in Sierra Leone with its headquarters at Bai Bureh Road, Fisher Lane, Kissy, Milla Group has other plastic products such as PVC pipes for plumbing, plastic chairs, and other household plastic wares.

The company has adapted its plastic products to meet the demands of the local market.

In these trying times of COVID-19, one of the key priorities for Milla Group is to protect its own workforce while keeping operations running as long as possible while serving the nation.

The government and people of Sierra Leone should count themselves lucky for having investors like Milla Group that is saving the nation the cost of importing handwashing equipment like water tanks had it not been that they are being manufactured in the country.

We now see lots of organizations and individuals are making a mad rush for Milla water tanks that are designed into handwashing stations for effective use in communities, workplaces, and institutions.

Handwashing station designs are now appropriate for the intended use, considering their health benefit to humanity, design features, and local procurement as well as user experience and accessibility in the market; thanks to Milla Group for making this a reality.

The company prides itself on continually striving to achieve the following objectives: ensuring water conservation is prevalent and affordable throughout the geography of Sierra Leone; actively reducing the environmental impact of waste through providing garbage disposal solutions; providing reliable and cost-effective household plastics for the everyday local consumer to use in their home; creating bespoke and safe packaging solutions for food, water, grains, and liquids; facilitating the local agricultural plantations with products that enhance sustainable growth; supplying quality products to an array of construction houses and building material vendors; hence Milla Group is one of the pioneering local manufacturing industries, striving to promote the “Made In Sierra Leone” image; and it is currently working with a host prestigious global partners in Sierra Leone, to effectively provide solutions of the highest standards.

Clean and secure water conservation has been a key hindrance in Sierra Leone.

In the context of COVID-19, handwashing is critical wherever people meet and touch surfaces, but handwashing remains also a key hygiene practice to prevent many other water-borne diseases. This includes homes, but also public places such as schools, health care facilities, workplaces, markets, places of worship and public transportation hubs, etc. All these areas should be provided with quality water tanks like Milla tanks for handwashing purposes for all, including people living with a disability and children.

With bold branding techniques and unmatched quality, Milla branded tanks maintain to be the number one tank in the market, especially at these trying times in fighting against a common enemy (COVID-19), serving governmental organizations, hospitals, schools, charities, mining operations, constructors, households, and business houses. Milla Group has a range of sizes below starting from 200 L capacity all the way up to 10,000 L. This allows it to cater to every type of consumer, be it for a small household or for a large scale agricultural project. Milla Tanks are renowned for strength, functionality, and longevity. In order to give an all-rounded customer service experience, Milla delivers on-site within Sierra Leone. Tanks are also available at our partner branch depots (Pee Cee and Sons) in Freetown, Bo, Kenema, and Makeni.

These densely populated cities are benefiting from improved hand hygiene infrastructure at home and in public places with Milla Tanks mostly installed.