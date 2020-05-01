Opposition MP detained for social media comment …in the Parliamentary WhatsApp group

One of the most trusted and vibrant Members of Parliament of the Opposition All People’s Congress Party (APC), Hon. Lahai Marah has spent two nights in custody without being charged by the Police following a statement he made in a Parliamentary WhatsApp group.

The Constituency 045 Member of Parliament had refuted his post and made the necessary apologies, which was not considered by the police at the Criminal Investigations Department as they alleged that his previous post was an incitement and sedition.

A police release says the opposition MP is being investigated after he sent out a message on social media they believe contains incitement.

The release stated thus: “Following an incendiary statement made on WhatsApp by sitting Honorable Lahai Marrah of Constituency 045 Koinadugu District on Saturday 9th May, 2020, the Sierra Leone Police would like to inform the general public that it has commenced investigation into the said issue.

This statement, which was and still making rounds on social media, is considered to bring into hatred or contempt, or incite disaffection for the Government of Sierra Leone and stir up rebellion.

Against this background, the CID has launched a full-scale investigation into alleged Sedition and other related offences against Honourable Marrah.

The SLP further wants the public to know that after following due protocols and processes, Hon. Marrah availed himself at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and our Detectives have obtained statements from him; to which he admitted to have originated the post, though he denied claims of having circulated it. Meanwhile, he is detained at the CID, assisting with the investigation.”