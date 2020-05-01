Karamoh Kabba blasts APPA-SL …for misleading the public

In a press release dated 13th May, 2020 by Karamoh Kabba, the National Secretary General of the All Political Parties Association of Sierra Leone (APPA-SL), has responded to a so-called preliminary report purportedly published by the Association on the Lunsar and Tombo fracas.

Kabbah stated thus: “My attention has been drawn to a publication titled: “PRELIMINARY REPORT ON THE LUNSAR AND TOMBO INCIDENCES”, dated 11th May, 2020, that is making the rounds on the social media, purported to have been conducted and published by the All Political Parties Association – Sierra Leone (APPA-SL) and signed by the Chairman and Deputy Secretary General of the Association.

As the duly elected National Secretary General of the Association, I write to inform the general public that the Association has conducted no such study and has published no such findings captioned above as claimed by the authors of the fake report.

This is the second publication of misinformation the Chairman of APPA-SL has published without regards to due process and the Constitution of the Association with the aim of misleading the public.

As the Secretary General, I write on behalf of the rest of the APPA-SL Executive members to dissociate ourselves and the Association from the above publication and its findings — it is surreptitiously designed with an ulterior motive of misleading and misinforming the public on very important happenings in the country.

As the duly mandated authority in charge of writing and receiving correspondences on behalf of the Association and the custodian of all assets and documents, including the Constitution and the insignia, I am quite aware of the fact that the

Association does not have the financial and logistical capacity to conduct such an elaborate study.

In view of the above, I wish to inform all political parties and the general public at large that the acquisition of funds and logistics and utilization of the same without the knowledge of the secretariat is questionable and may attract an investigation into them activities of all those involved.

Let me hereby inform our traditional media (print and electronic) to be wary of the purported APPA-SL publication making the rounds for the purpose of cross-checking facts and consequently guide the media from misinformation and misleading publications.”