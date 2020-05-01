Caritas Freetown with support from partners supports govt. with Beds and PPEs to fight COVID-19

By Mohamed Konneh

With support from Healey International Relief Foundation, Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation, and LANYI Foundation, Caritas Freetown on Friday 1st May supported the government of Sierra Leone with Hospital beds, face masks and gloves as part of effort in fighting the Corona Virus disease that is ravaging the world including Sierra Leone.

The donation was done at the Operational Emergency Center (EOC), Wilkinson Road in Freetown. The donation was made possible through Healey International Relief Foundation and the Tzu Chi Foundation.

Speaking before the donation, Caritas Programme Manager Ishmeal Alfred Charles, noted that the donation is been done as their own little support to the fight against the Corona virus in Sierra Leone.

He said since the outbreak they have been supporting various groups including vulnerable groups, the Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education, Ministry of Social Welfare the District Health Management Teams among others and they deem it fit to support the government with protective gears.

“We are happy to make this donation as we all fight to end this pandemic” he noted.

Making the donation, the Executive Director of Caritas Freetown who also doubles as a Board for the HealeyIRF, Reverend Father Peter Konteh explains the work of Caritas Freetown and contributions of their partners to the country.

Father Konteh thanked the government for the tremendous effort put in the fight against the Corona virus in the country most especially the EOC that is leading the fight.

“We know you work under serious pressure in fighting to curtail the spread of the virus. We joined you in this effort and the reason for this donation. We pray it will soon be over, he noted.”

Father Konteh noted that ‘we’ve been looking where we could complement government. Originally, we renovated Connaught Hospital and supplied the hospital with support from Tzu Chi Foundation and placed these kinds of beds and beddings. We now think we could support the EOC with these new beds, gloves and other protective gears, he said.

Receiving the items, the Chief of Staff at the EOC, Solomon Caulker flanked by a battery of Ministers, the National Coordinator of EOC and other senior government officials, expresses thanks and appreciation for the donation adding that Caritas Freetown and partners have always stood by the government during difficult times.

“We also acknowledge the tremendous work you are doing in the country and support to the poor and needy since the days of the way to date. This is not a fight for the EOC alone it is a collective fight and we must all come together in this direction. Thank you once again for this donation, the Chief of Staff said.”

Mr. Caulker also noted the importance of the items donated noting that the items are mostly needed at this time. “We are extremely grateful and will make the best use of them, he said.”

Sierra Leone recorded her first case of corona virus on March 31st 2020. Since the outbreak, Caritas Freetown and partners continue to reach out to vulnerable groups and also supporting government in the fight against the Corona virus.

Today’s donation is part of ongoing support to the government and people of Sierra Leone.