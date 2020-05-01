King Georges Home, St. Joseph Convent and Blind school benefits from EUODOO Foundation

By Mohamed Konneh

The EUODOO Foundation on Wednesday 20th May 2020, donated bags of rice to the King George’s V1 Home, domestics workers at St. Joseph Convent and the Sierra Leone School for the blind. The donation is part of support in fighting the Corona virus disease that is ravaging the world including Sierra Leone.

Welcoming the foundation at the King Georges Home for the aged in Grafton, Home Manager, Mrs. Christiana John thanked the foundation for the support noting that the home need more of such support during this period of corona virus disease.

“We are extremely happy to receive this food donation as we know things are difficult for now. This is your first visit and support and we hope it will not be the last, she said.”

Mrs. John called on the foundation to continue with the kind gesture and support and noting that with the situation at hand only few organizations visit the home.

Mr. Thomas Kallay, the Focal person for EUODOO foundation support handing over the rice gave a brief background about the foundation.

He said the foundation was formed in Merry Land, USA by Mr. Solomon Palmer and wife.

The formation was to support janitors whose daily activity was to care for other people’s children, he said.

“We all know that janitors do lot of work by taking care of other children they are not related to while their own children continue to struggle. We also know that the salary they received is not enough to care for their family and themselves. The founder thought it wise to start supporting this group of people, he said.”

He said the foundation operates in two countries, The Gambia and Sierra Leone but when supporting the education of children of domestic workers.

“However, when we had the COVID-19 we decided to support vulnerable groups such as persons with disabilities and the aged.

Mr. Kallay said this is the first time the foundation is reaching out to the King Georges home and that the visit will not be the last.

At the St. Joseph Convent, rice was distributed to children and their parents with a small purse for upkeep.

The Acting Principal, St. Joseph Convent Junior Secondary, Mrs. Rachel Parker thanked the foundation for the gesture noting that it was timely.

“We are appreciative for this support and your support fall in line with the President agenda for the free quality school education. Your support to children of our domestic workers compliments government’s effort in supporting the education of children of Sierra Leone. This is good and we look forward to more of this.

She said the foundation before this time support the children with learning materials but now that learning is challenged you deem it fit to support the children with food. Thanks to Mr. and Mrs. Palmer for their continuous support to these children, she said.

The president and founder of the EUODOO foundation Solomon Palmer speaking from Merry Land thanked the home for opening their doors to the foundation while noting that supporting vulnerable groups at this time is the best thing to do.

“We are happy to support you and what we are doing is some of the ways in fighting the corona virus disease. The COVID-19 is real and affecting the world including Sierra Leone. This is the only way we could fight the disease. Care for the people in need and complement government effort is the best we can do for now, he said.”

He adviced all to stay safe and maintain the regulations put in place by government.

At the Milton Margai School for the Blind similar sentiment were made as the children thanked the foundation for the support.

The distribution will continue in the provincial towns of Makeni, Port Loko, Kenema and Njala over the weekends.