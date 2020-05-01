Jolaks products save Sierra Leone over US$30million annually

By Abu Bakarr Kargbo

Vegetable oils imports for Sierra Leone has been a major problem over the years until Jolaks Manufacturing Company took a giant step to invest in the manifesting of the commodity using local raw materials. Sierra Leone vegetable oils imports increased over the year thereby causing the country to spend millions of United States Dollars o import the commodity. Investigations conducted by this press states that Sierra Leone as of December 2017 was spending over $200million to import agricultural foodstuffs like rice, vegetable oil, wheat flour, chickens, and onions. The country is now saving over US$30 million on cooking oil importation, which Jolaks is now manufacturing in the country, according to a Trade Expert.

Padi cooking oil and Padi soap products are purely manufactured in Sierra Leone by JOLAKS Manufacturing Company, a subsidiary of Milla Group Company. Padi products are widely acclaimed by Sierra Leoneans who want the government to further empower the company to continue to serve the market with its products. Jolaks invested over $43million in Oil & Soap Production In Wellington as a joint venture with some foreign investors

in the processing of Padi vegetable and padi soap.

The product can now be found across Sierra Leone and it is widely commended as one of the best cooking oil produced in Sierra Leone.

Cooking oil is a vital and basic ingredient in any Sierra Leonean dish. Whether it is a serving of mixed greens or main course, good cooking oil like Padi is used for cooking, and to add flavor to food, Nutrition Experts say and added that picking the correct cooking oil can spare somebody from heart infections, cholesterol blockages, stoutness, and processing issues. Padi vegetable oil is refined and processed with a good flavor and also with good nutrients.

Nutrition and cooking experts agree that the most versatile and healthy oil to cook with and eat is Padi oil. “Padi oil has a relatively lower smoke point compared to other oils, so it’s best for low and medium-heat cooking,” they say.

Padi Oil and other products have expanded the market in recent years, bringing to light new types of unique oil that may seem intimidating at first. “But different oils have different characteristics and specific purposes when it comes to cooking. Some oils are best for frying, whereas some are ideal for simply drizzling or using as a garnish,” says Albertina Thomas, a Nutritionist referring to Padi Cooking oil as fitting all aspects of cooking and other forms of consumption. “It is good for all classes of people and can help strengthen our bodies at every given time,” she said and called on the public to make good use of Padi products, which are readily available in the market.

Company authorities have assured that they will improve community livelihood support through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and applauded the Wellington Community for hosting the company.