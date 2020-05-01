in the processing of Padi vegetable and padi soap.
The product can now be found across Sierra Leone and it is widely commended as one of the best cooking oil produced in Sierra Leone.
Cooking oil is a vital and basic ingredient in any Sierra Leonean dish. Whether it is a serving of mixed greens or main course, good cooking oil like Padi is used for cooking, and to add flavor to food, Nutrition Experts say and added that picking the correct cooking oil can spare somebody from heart infections, cholesterol blockages, stoutness, and processing issues. Padi vegetable oil is refined and processed with a good flavor and also with good nutrients.
Nutrition and cooking experts agree that the most versatile and healthy oil to cook with and eat is Padi oil. “Padi oil has a relatively lower smoke point compared to other oils, so it’s best for low and medium-heat cooking,” they say.
Padi Oil and other products have expanded the market in recent years, bringing to light new types of unique oil that may seem intimidating at first. “But different oils have different characteristics and specific purposes when it comes to cooking. Some oils are best for frying, whereas some are ideal for simply drizzling or using as a garnish,” says Albertina Thomas, a Nutritionist referring to Padi Cooking oil as fitting all aspects of cooking and other forms of consumption. “It is good for all classes of people and can help strengthen our bodies at every given time,” she said and called on the public to make good use of Padi products, which are readily available in the market.
Company authorities have assured that they will improve community livelihood support through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and applauded the Wellington Community for hosting the company.
