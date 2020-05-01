Pastor Chambers turns ‘ring leader’ … Over 50acres of land grabbed

By Abu Bakarr Kargbo

The name Pastor David Chambers is not unconnected to several issues of land grabbing mostly in the Freetown Peninsular communities where the illegal trade has been the order of the day. The man of God, who is required to serve as a brighter example in sharing the Word of God and give spiritual hope to the hopeless, is openly seen going around deceiving people with his pastoral title to convince people that he had the calling of God to manage land transactions.

“I have no problem with Kadie Davies,” Pastor Chambas said on the phone Friday whilst trying to save his neck from allegations of land grabbing. What he did not respond to is as to whether he has a document to prove his claim on a vast land owned by the people of Tokeh and No. 2 Villages and private individuals. What has come out clear is the fact that neither pastor Chambas nor his cohorts have produced a single document as proof of evidence.

The Deposed Member of Parliament for Constituency 110, Hon. Kadie Davies told this press in an interview that the land belongs to family members who gave her the power of attorney to secure their property and do any transaction on their behalf. “The current Minister of Lands wanted me to let go of two-third of the land, which is impossible,” she said and questioned that “how can I give away people’s property just like that?” “I later learned that one Pastor David Chambas had erected a zinc structure on the land illegally, which was demolished by some angry community youth,” she explained.

The owners of the 78 acres land had agreed that ten acres each were to be given to Tokeh and No. 2 Villages for development and the remaining 58 acres were under the custody of Hon. Kadie Davies.

“I have been signing conveyances since I was given the power of attorney on each of the transactions legally carried out with the consent of the landowners. I don’t understand how David Chambas came into this business,” she noted. The deposed MP had a bitter experience with Pastor David Chambas who sometimes ago attempted to grab her land at Angola Town. The matter was reported at the Criminal Investigations Department of the Sierra Leone Police Force where he lost the case. “He has a group of thugs he is moving around with to grab lands in our communities,” Pastor Chambas was accused. This time around it is no more a secret that Pastor Chambas is using the Ministry of Lands and some top Security Officials at State House to force his way through into other people’s properties at Tokey and No. 2 Villages.

Musa Kargbo, one of the Land Owners, explaining his ordeal stated that he was arrested and taken to the police after he went to brush his property. He re-echoed the fact that they gave the power of attorney to Hon. Kadie Davies to manage their property. “We are calling on Pastor Chambas and his gang of land grabbers to move away from our property before things gets out of control,” he said. Investigations continue.