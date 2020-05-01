State House orders investigations at Maritime Administration

…Deputy Executive Director, 7 others suspended

By Abu Bakarr Kargbo

Some of the officials that have been celebrating the dismissal of the former Executive Director of the Sierra Leone Maritime Administration (SLMA), Ken Philip Sondai received with shock letters of suspension as directed by no less a person than the President, Julius Maada Bio.

The Office of the President suspended with immediate the effect eight (8) members of staff including the Deputy Executive Director pending an investigation launched on the activities of the SLMA.

“The Terms of Reference of the Administrative Inquiry will include, but not limited to, the Administrative, Technical and Financial Management of the Sierra Leone Maritime Administration, as well as any other matter(s) that may have impeded the proper and productive management of the Sierra Leone Maritime Administration,” a letter from State House dated 19th May 2020 stated.

The eight suspended officials are Festus Crosbie, Ronald Moore, Mrs. Inatoma Coomber, Tunji Coker, Hassan Lahai, Oliver Macfoy, Ibrahim L.H. Wurie, and Simeon O.D. Johnson. “…they will be required together with other persons, to assist the inquiry its deliberations, as and when necessary,” State House ordered.

Sources say those found wanting for irregularities would have to face the full force of the law as directed by the President. This has shocked those who masterminded the sack of the former Executive Director, who had the backing of the Board of Directors.

Leaked social media comments from some senior authorities in the present regime are already in the hands of the investigators as tangible pieces of evidence proving the desperation of the plotters against the leadership of Ken Philip Sondai.

It could be recalled that the President recently appointed his Vice President, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh to thoroughly investigate some alleged illegal activities at the SLMA and make his findings known to him. The Vice President and team of investigators have lined up some key witnesses, included the suspended administrative staff, to give testimonies on the issues under review. Investigations continue.