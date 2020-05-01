Socialize

Ministry of Health, Directorate of science and innovation, dimagi and living good signs MOU

With an innovative drive to transform the health sector into a digitalize health information system , the Ministry of Health and Sanitation, the Directorate of Science and Innovation and a Non Governmental Organisation Living Goods have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to boost the  health sector.

The thrush of this initiative is to reduce mortality through the effective use of technology to generate data for surveillance and case management,

In a bid to firm up plans to actualize this intervention the Ministry of Health and Sanitation, the Directorate of Science and Innovation and a Non Governmental Organisation Living Goods have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to roll out the plan. The Chief Medical Officer of Sierra Leone Rev. Canon Dr. Thomas Samba maintained that in post ebola era the health sector is working  towards  transformation of the  sector to be more effective and responsive through available information  technology to  improve  on  quality  service  delivery across the country.

Digital  technology  is  an integral part of Sierra Leone  national  Covid-19   preparedness  response plan 2020 . Since they  launched  it in April  the  ICT pillar  has developed  and  roll out  sms for  self  check  and  public  information dissemination and  E-pass for  travel management.

Selected  members of the  national  community  health  workers programme of  about  17,800 strong  personnel  are currently  providing  preventive diagnostic treatment  and  referral  services  in  their  communities with the support of  digital  tools.

Through this  partnership  community health  workers will be  empowered  with  early  detection, tracking and  escalation of  case  outbreaks through the effective use of technology in the  community to the  national  level for  timely  action and  improve  service delivery.

The  country  Director of  living  goods Alhassan  Bah said that his organisation  will  collaborate with the  Ministry of Health and Sanitation and other  key  stakeholders to conduct  situational analysis of Sierra Leone Covid -19 response and  detail  user requirements that will be  used to support  Emergency Operation Center with visualisation  and analytics  and to  work with  Dimagi to develop and  roll out of user digital surveillance and case management applications .

Sierra Leone  health sector  has  made significant  progress  since the Ebola outbreak in 2014 but the ongoing  global  pandemic is threatening those  gains made so far.

Living  Goods is a Non- profit, Non – Governmental Organisation that  empowers  community  health workers through digitalize health information system to deliver services on call  making  it easy for  families  in need to access  quality and  cost effective  health care services.

Living Goods has since 2019 supported over 10,000  Community Health  Workers on service delivery.

 

